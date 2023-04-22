Springfield-Avoyelles Charter Jayden Teague

Springfield's Jayden Teague delivers last season against Avoyelles Charter.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

Jayden Teague struck out 10 and gave up three hits in 6.1 innings, helping Springfield to a 7-4 win over St. James in the first game of a Division III non-select playoff series Friday at St. James.

Game two is set for noon Saturday, with game three to follow, if necessary.

