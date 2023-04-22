Jayden Teague struck out 10 and gave up three hits in 6.1 innings, helping Springfield to a 7-4 win over St. James in the first game of a Division III non-select playoff series Friday at St. James.
Game two is set for noon Saturday, with game three to follow, if necessary.
Springfield, which had four hits, scored all of its runs from the third through sixth inning, capitalizing on seven St. James errors.
The Bulldogs got two runs in the third as Kyle Ridgedell led off with a walk, Tripp Sims reached on an error. The runners moved up on an error, and Ridgedell scored on Teague’s sacrifice bunt. Joe Ray’s sacrifice bunt scored another run for a 2-0 lead.
Springfield added another run in the fourth as Cole Pierce was hit by a pitch to lead off but was later caught stealing home. Isaiah Contreras singled and scored on an error in the outfield after Ridgedell singled and moved to second.
The Bulldogs score three in the fifth as Teague reached on an error, Ray was hit by a pitch and Thad Whittington reached on an error to open the inning.
Courtesy runner Will Sanders scored on Dawson Roussel’s grounder to third for a 4-0 lead before Pierce bunted and reached on an error that scored two runs.
Contreras and Ridgedell were hit by pitches to open the sixth, and both moved up on Simms’ sacrifice bunt. Contreras was thrown out at the plate when Teague bunted into a fielder’s choice, but Ridgedell scored on a balk for a 7-0 lead.
Teague gave up a walk and a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh before being relieved by Brennan McKinney, who gave up three straight singles, with the final two driving in two runs each for the final margin. He got a fly out and a pop out to end the game.
Ridgedell was 1-for-2 with two runs, Sims scored a run, Ray was 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI, Whittington scored a run, and Contreras went 1-for-2 with a run.
Teague gave up three hits, two runs and three walks in 6.1 innings, while McKinney gave up three hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.