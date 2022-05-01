Jayden Teague struck out nine while giving up six hits in a complete game, and Blake Lobell hit his second home run in as many games as Springfield picked up an 8-3 win over Fisher to sweep its Class 2A regional playoff series Saturday at Johnny Young Field.
The No. 2 Bulldogs will host No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter in a best-of-three quarterfinal playoff series with the winner advancing to the state tournament to face the winner of the series between No. 11 Doyle and No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter.
Avoyelles Public Charter defeated No. 7 Winnfield, while D’Arbonne Woods knocked off No. 3 Kinder.
In Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs backed Teague with a pair of four-run innings, taking the lead in the second inning as Teague and Jayden Morris led off the second with consecutive singles and moved up on Owen Hodges’ sacrifice bunt.
Kyle Ridgedell followed with a two-run single to right field for a 2-0 lead, and Ethan Anthony followed with a sacrifice fly to center to drive in another run. Will Taylor and Will Sanders had back-to-back singles to push across the final run of the inning.
The score remained the same until the fifth, when Sanders was hit by a pitch to lead off, and Lobell followed with a home run to left field for a 6-0 lead.
Sladen Lyles doubled, Teague reached on an error, and Lyles moved to third and scored on another error. Teague stole second, moved to third on the same error and scored on Morris’ grounder to first for an 8-0 lead.
Fisher got two singles and a fly out to score three runs in the fifth.
Taylor went 2-for-4 with a run, and Teague scored two runs as the Bulldogs had eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.