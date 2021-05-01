Jayden Teague threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts to key a 5-1 win over D’Arbonne Woods Charter in the opening game of a Class 2A regional playoff series Friday at Springfield.
The teams meet again Saturday at noon with another game at 2:30 if necessary.
Bryce Vittorio, Blake Lobell and Logan Lobell had singles in the first inning, with Logan Lobell’s driving in two runs.
D’Arbonne Woods got a solo home run to lead off the second, but Grant Lane scored on a wild pitch, and Vittorio scored on an error in the bottom of the second to push the lead to 4-1.
Grant Lane singled and stole home for the Bulldogs’ final run in the inning.
Vittorio and Lane each went 1-for-2 with two runs, while Logan Lobell had two RBIs as the Bulldogs collected five hits.
Teague gave up three hits, four walks and struck out five in seven innings for the win.
