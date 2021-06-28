Jonathan Thompson is stepping down as the baseball coach at Holden, but he’s staying Livingston Parish for his new gig, joining Randy Sandifer’s coaching staff at Walker.
“I tip my hat to Holden,” Thompson said. “I’m very, very appreciative of the opportunity, and I’m grateful for the opportunity at Holden. I love the people in Holden. I am very sad to leave, but at the same time, I’m super, super thankful for (Walker principal) Mr. (Jason) St. Pierre and Coach Sandifer’s belief in me to come in and be able to handle the job and be able to coach these boys up at a high level, and I’m very, very, very excited for the next chapter and looking forward to diving in and putting my mark on this Walker program as well.”
Thompson said he notified his Holden players of his departure from the school Monday.
“They were some that shed some tears,” he said. “They were sad to see me go. They wished me the best. I was crying when I was telling them bye because I’ve formed such a special bond with those boys, and they mean so much to me. I owe Holden a great deal of gratitude and appreciation for everything they’ve done for me and the road that they were able to allow me to travel on to further my career and give me the opportunity to coach at a special place like Holden.”
Camron Pierce, an assistant on the Walker staff, took the head coaching job at Terrebonne High, creating an opening which was filled by Thompson.
“It’s always beneficial,” Sandifer said of bringing a former head coach on to his staff. “That’s one of the things I think as an assistant, if you can have one that has had head coaching experience, they know the in and outs of really what goes on every day, the behind-the-scenes stuff that you’re dealing with as a head coach. It’s not just the on the field practice stuff, so just from an experience standpoint, it’s great to pick him up with us.”
At the same time, Sandifer said Pierce has a ‘great’ opportunity in taking the Terrebonne job.
“It’s been good for him,” Sandifer said. “Since he pretty much announced it a week ago, I’ve noticed a big change in him. I know in practices and stuff and games … (he’s) taking, I think, more mental notes now that he knows a week from now (he’s) taking over a program, and he’ll be the guy having to be out in front. That’s different, so it will be a good experience for him.”
Sandifer said Pierce’s time at Walker has prepared him for his new job.
“He kind of had worked in every phase with us,” Sandifer said. “He’d helped run camps during the summer, never really coached the pitching but got involved in the pitching, so he understands the pitching end of it and worked a lot with the offensive side. This year, we kind of made him the JV coach and it was pretty much, ‘This is your team. Run it like you would be the head coach’, so it was kind of preparing him to be able to go out and actually be a head coach. There will be things that I’m sure he’ll implement like everybody else because he’s got to be his own guy. Some of the stuff that we’ve done in terminology and stuff will need to change because it will need to fit his personality and stuff.
“I pretty much had the same conversation with Jonathan,” Sandifer continued. “For him coming out of a Class B school where there’s 15 to 20 kids in the program, now all of a sudden there’s 60 kids in the program and learning how to operate a practice with 60, this is going to be a great opportunity for his future.”
Thompson led the Rockets to a share of the District 8-B title and the regional round of the playoffs last spring in his only full season with the team after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
“Personally, I do believe that I left it as good, if not better, than I got it,” Thompson said of the Holden program. “I believe I changed the culture there a little bit, more energy, and I believe I left a good stamp on the program in a positive way for Holden.”
Sandifer said Thompson’s primary job will likely be handling the Wildcats’ pitchers, along with Ryan Slaton, allowing Sandifer to move back to working with the team’s offense.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge that I can do the job (and) do the job at a top school in 5A and show that I am more than capable of handling it and doing it to the best of my ability,” Thompson said, while noting he’s got some things he wants to impart to Walker’s pitching staff.
“(It’s) the mental preparation for the game, the mentality of how to attack hitters, how to read hitters, because a hitter’s going to tell you what they like and what they don’t like,” Thompson continued. “Coach Sandifer has told me (who) is coming back, and I’ve heard a lot about the guys that are there …”
The addition of Thompson is one of several staff changes for Walker program, which reached the semifinals in May, with volunteer assistant coach Clint Carver not returning.
“He’s worked full time,” Sandifer said of Carver. “I just think his regular job, this summer, has gone back to full capacity, and it’s a little more on him, and he’s not going to have the time available to be around as much. He didn’t want to be able to be there only half of the time.”
“I guess six weeks ago, we were talking about the staff and adding Ryan (Slaton) and what all we were going to be able to do, and six weeks later, here we are still filling in holes,” Sandifer said with a chuckle. “Quick turnaround, because really, most of this has happened in really the last three weeks.”
