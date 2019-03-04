COVINGTON – Denham Springs scored four times in the ninth inning for a 10-6 victory over St. Paul’s in the rain-shortened Covington High Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (3-1), who return to host Dutchtown, Tuesday at 6 p.m., were only able to get in the one game because of constant rain that cancelled three other games over the weekend.
Hayden Sills, Cade Doughty and Tyler Evans combined to allow one hit over the remaining four innings of play.
Doughty, an LSU signee, led a nine-hit attack for Denham Springs with a 3-for-5 effort with a double and three runs scored. Evans had a pair of hits and drove in four runs, while Josh Preston had a solo homer.
Denham Springs rallied from a 2-1 deficit after the first inning with two runs in the third and added three more in the sixth for 6-2 lead. St. Paul’s scored once in the sixth and forced extra innings with a three-run seventh inning.
DSHS track teams total five first-place finishes
BATON ROUGE - Denham Springs’ boys and girls track teams combined to register five first-place finishes at Friday’s first meet of the outdoor season at Catholic High’s School Tip-off Invitational.
Cailey Aucoin turned in a terrific individual effort with a first place in the javelin (107-9) and a pair of third places in the discus and shot put.
Melanie Key and Megan Rodgers also had first-place showings with Key winning the triple jump (32-9) and Rodgers the 400 meters (1:01.7).
Kayleigh Thompson was third in javelin and Gabrielle Davis third in the 100 meters.
Kaydon Berard captured the shot put (45-1) and was second in the discus (125), while Alex Morrison (12-0) won the pole vault.
E.J Burgess was second in the high jump (6-2) and third in the 100 meters (11.3).
