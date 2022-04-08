HAMMOND – For the second week in a row, the Doyle baseball team came up on the short end of a low-scoring game.
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jordan Trapani had a two-out single to left field in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 win in District 10-2A play Thursday at Austin Brooks Field.
“We’ve got to find a way to win the close one,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after the Tigers dropped to 13-10 and 3-2 in District 10-2A play and lost a 2-0 game to Springfield last week in which the Bulldogs’ lone hit off starter Caiden Barcia was a two-run home run by Blake Lobell. “I thought this was a great high school game. My guy Caiden threw well. Their guy threw well. They got a couple of timely hits, and we didn’t early.”
The teams meet again Friday at 6:15 p.m. at Doyle.
“We’ve just got to be better tomorrow,” Beatty said. “I think us two are the two top teams in the district, and that’s the games that you expect to see when us two match up, so it’s going to be good one tomorrow night.”
Trapani’s hit came after the Tigers tied the game in the top of the seventh as Cody Lovett led off with a single, and Barcia hit a two-out double to deep left-center to make the score 1-1.
“The past few days, I haven’t been hitting that well, and Woody (Peyton Woods) said, ‘Make sure (you) hit.’ I said, ‘I got you’, and I hit that,” said Barcia, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. “I thought it was gone at first, so I bat-flipped it, but it wasn’t. It was a wall-banger.”
Lovett went 2-for-3 with a run.
Barcia struck out Danik Reed and Parker Perrilloux to open the bottom of the seventh, but Justin Domiano followed with a double to right-center field, and Dane Watts walked, setting up Trapani’s game-winning hit.
Trapani went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Falcons (19-7, 5-0), while Layton Pittman hurled a complete game, giving up seven hits, three walks and a run while striking out seven to get the win.
The Tigers missed some early scoring opportunities, stranding one in the first while leaving the bases loaded in the second.
“A couple of times, we had a chance,” Beatty said. “If we got a big, timely hit, maybe it comes out different on our side.”
In the third, Barcia and Woods got consecutive singles, and Abedn Kennedy’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners over. Jackson McCreary followed with a grounder to second, but Barcia was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice, and Braden McLin flied out to left to end the inning.
“We were just trying to scratch,” Beatty said after the Tigers stranded eight runners. “We were just trying to take an opportunity and try to get one. They were in. We probably should have saw the ball through, but you never know. It took at good throw to get him, so we kind of rolled the dice there. Really good game.”
Both teams went down in order from there, and the Falcons got the game’s first run on their first hits of the game in the bottom of the fourth as Trapani had a two-out single to left, and courtesy runner Cayden Cuti stole second.
Pittman followed with a single to right to score Cuti for a 1-0 lead, and Brayden Thompson flied out to right to end the inning.
“That’s baseball,” Beatty said. “That’s what happens sometimes. I’m proud of our guys. They did a good job, showed some toughness against a good team.”
In the top of the fifth, Dru Beatty led off with a walk, Barcia singled, and Woods grounded into a double play which moved Beatty to third before Kennedy struck out looking to end the inning.
The Falcons had runners on first and third with no out in the bottom of the fifth after Gavin Foster singled, Logan Pierre walked, and pinch runner Case Reed stole third.
But Danik Reed struck out swinging, Perrilloux grounded into a fielder’s choice to Barcia, which got Reed out at the plate, and Justin Domiano flied out to shortstop to end the inning.
“Arm felt electric,” said Barcia, who gave up six hits, two runs and walked four with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings. “The beginning of the (game), worked on curveball, change-up more. At the end, I started getting away from that. They jumped on my fastball a little early. Should have stayed with the curveball a little more.”
After the Tigers went down in order in the top of the sixth, STA loaded the bases with two out as Pittman reached on an error, Thompson doubled to right-center, and Foster walked before Pierre flied out to left, setting up the finish.
“We showed that we can play with them,” Beatty said of STA. “We’ve got to go beat teams like that if we want to continue to make a big run at the end of the season like we’re capable of doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.