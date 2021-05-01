West Ouachita put together a trio of three-run innings to key a 9-4 win over Walker in the opening game of a Class 5A regional playoff series Friday at Walker.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday, with another game at 4 p.m., if necessary.
West Ouachita took advantage of four walks, a single and an error to grab a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
Caleb Webb’s single scored Mason Morgan, and Camden Carver scored on Hunter Bethel’s fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 3-2.
West Ouachita got a double, triple and a sacrifice fly in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead.
Landon Kish had an RBI double in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-3, but West Ouachita got three hits to go with an error and a passed ball to build a 9-3 lead in the sixth.
Gabe Inman singled, Hunter Bethel drew a one-out walk and Grant Edwards singled before Inman scored when Cameron Crow reached on an error at short in the seventh. West Ouachita turned a double play to end the game.
Grant Edwards, Carver, Gavin Adams, Kish and Nick Graves combined to give up seven hits, nine runs, seven walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.
Morgan, Carver and Inman each had two hits to lead Walker.
