It wasn’t that long ago the Walker baseball program was taking a few lumps as a crop of freshmen and sophomores learned how to play high school baseball while competing on the varsity level.
To say it’s now paying off for the Wildcats might be an understatement as the team is No. 3 in the state in the latest power rankings by geauxpreps.com, and the program recently had three players – Camden Carver, Grant Edwards and Spencer Murray – sign to play college baseball.
“They have come a long way,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said, while keeping in mind the players have matured while putting in work in the weight room at the same time.
For all three players, continuing their careers at the next level is a dream come true.
“That was always the dream, the goal since I was three or four years old,” Carver, who singed with LSU-Alexandria, said. “It was great that all the hard work we put in since freshman and all the long days and all that finally paid off.”
Murray, a catcher, signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana, an NAIA school.
“I’ve always dreamed of it, but it never kind of crossed my mind that I would be in this situation, but I worked my butt off for it and it happened,” Murray said of playing college baseball.
Edwards, a pitcher, signed with East Central Community College in Decatur, Miss.
“I’ve always grown up wanting to play college ball somewhere just to get an opportunity to play at the next level,” Edwards said.
Carver said he got on LSU-A’s radar after members of the coaching staff watched him play in a showcase tournament. The coaching staff kept tabs on him and later invited him to a showcase, which led to an offer.
“I thought about for about one night, and then I knew that was the place I wanted to go – close to home, really good school and all that,” Carver said.
Carver, who plays third base and is the Wildcats’ leadoff hitter, is expecting to fit in well with the Generals.
“I got to see them in a game when I went to visit,” he said. “They fit my style – gritty, hard, work hard and all that. Not really big names, but they get the job done.”
Sandifer is expecting Carver to make a successful transition to college baseball.
“It’s still baseball at the college level,” Sandifer said. “It’s just more of a mental grind and being mentally pushed at that level, so I think he’s going to be able to transition pretty well. I would think they would keep him at third, especially if he can hit and get on base. I don’t know if he’s ever going to be a power-type guy, but I think he could transition to second base or something like that. But I could see him definitely having every opportunity to stay at third.”
East Mississippi CC found out about Edwards after he went to a skills showcase at the school.
“They saw I throw the ball pretty hard,” Edwards said. “They like that I’ve still got time to grow and get bigger and stronger and just the way I threw my fastball.”
Sandifer agreed, pointing out Edwards is still learning his craft.
“I think he is getting better each time out on the mound,” Sandifer said. “He’s becoming more of a pitcher. The thing that has happened with Grant is as he’s gotten stronger, the velocity’s kicked up.”
Sandifer said Edwards was hitting 90-91 miles per hour on the radar gun early in the season.
“A lot of it was just rearing back and throwing and how many times can I hit 90 on the radar gun? To where the last few times out, he’s actually started pitching more, meaning that he’s throwing more 86 to 88 and still hitting 90-91 at certain times in the game, but his location is better now. I think when he was trying to throw harder, he kind of lost the feel for the breaking ball, so it wasn’t as good. Now he’s able to throw it more for strikes, and I think as he adjusts to college, that’s going to be one of the big things for him is maintaining that. I still think he’s probably going to get stronger. It’s not going to surprise me if he ends up in the next six to nine months maybe hitting 93-94 and maybe sitting at the 88-to-90 mark, but if he can learn to control it, that’s going to be his biggest thing.”
Sandifer also praised Murray for improving his game during his high school career.
“I think Spencer has gotten better as he’s gotten older,” Sandifer said. “I think the one thing that has kind of helped is having the Webb kid, where there’s a little more competition just within our own team that it keeps him from really being able to take a day off … I don’t think he takes it for granted that at any point in time and any of them (the team’s other catchers) might be back there more often.”
Murray realizes there’s room for improvement with his game.
“It’s changed my mindset,” Murray said. “I still have to go work out, and I’m not there yet where I should be. I’ve just got to keep grinding.”
Murray got to meet the Eagles’ coaching staff during a visit to the campus.
“It had a nice community around it,” he said. “The school was really nice. The field was really nice, and I just felt at home there. I’m so ready for it.”
“I grew up playing with these guys, played with these guys for four years now for Walker, and we just have a connection,” Murray said. “To be able to sign with these guys, it’s a blessing.”
