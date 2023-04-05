University High’s Camden Sunstrom hurled a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Doyle in District 6-3A baseball action on the road Tuesday.
U-High got single runs in the first, second and third innings before putting together a four-run fourth.
