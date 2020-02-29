Bryce Vittorio hurled a no-hitter in a 13-1 win over Kentwood as Springfield wrapped up a 3-0 run in its own tournament Saturday.
Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter in the Bulldogs' 5-1 win over Bonnabel, and the Bulldogs put together a 14-run first inning in a 16-3 win over Sumner on Friday.
SPRINGFIELD 13, KENTWOOD 1
Vittorio struck on nine and walked two in the five-inning game, with the Kangaroos getting their lone run on a two-out walk and an error in the first inning.
Springfield responded with five runs in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth.
Bryden Dowers went 3-for-3 with three runs and five RBIs, while Will Taylor and Collin Hayden each had two hits. Trevor Freeman added two runs and two RBIs.
SPRINGFIELD 5, BONNABEL 1
The Bulldogs rode a three-run second inning and never looked back as Dowers struck out seven while giving up three hits and four walks in five innings to get the win.
Jayden Teague and Blake Lobell combined to give up three walks and strike out four in two innings of relief.
Hayden went 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Bulldogs.
SPRINGFIELD 16, SUMNER 3
The Bulldogs got eight hits in the first inning, including a two-run home run by Blake Lobell to cap the scoring.
Lobell went 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs, Slayden Lyles and Freeman each went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs.
Hayden gave up four hits, two runs, four hits, three walks and struck out six in four innings to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.