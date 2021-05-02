The Walker baseball team bounced back from a loss to West Ouachita in the opening game of a best-of-three Class 5A regional playoff series to win two games on Saturday.
No. 6 Walker, which won the first game 6-1 and took the second game 9-6, will host No. 19 New Iberia, which took two games from No. 30 Ouachita Parish to advance.
WALKER 6, WEST OUACHITA 1
Caleb Webb went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run and combined with Chance Reed to give up six hits while picking up the win.
Landon Kish walked and scored on Hunter Bethel’s single in the fourth, and the Wildcats broke the game open with a four-run fifth as Spencer Murray singled, Mason Morgan walked, and Owen Forbes had a one-out single to load the bases.
With two out, Webb had a three-run double to center field. Webb later scored on a passed ball for a 5-0 lead. Walker added another run on a passed ball in the sixth, and West Ouachita got three hits to score its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Webb gave up three hits, one walk and struck out four in six innings to get the win, while Reed gave up three hits, a run and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Spencer Murray had two hits for Walker.
WALKER 9, WEST OUACHITA 6
Webb went 3-for-3 with a home run to spark the win.
Walker trailed 2-0 but put together a four-run third, taking advantage of four hits, two hit batters and an error.
Morgan and Brock Darbonne had two-run singles in the fourth to push the lead to 8-2 before West Ouachita used three hits and a walk in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 8-5.
Webb led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to left field.
West Ouachita used a double and three walks to get a run in the seventh.
Forbes, Gavin Adams, Reed, Casey Bryant and Camden Carver combined to give up 10 hits, six runs and five walks while striking out six in seven innings.
Morgan was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Murray went 2-for-4, and Darbonne had three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.