Next Level Baseball used a three-run third inning to pick up a 3-2 win over Walker in the Perfect Game 18U World Series in Hoover, Ala., on Sunday.
Walker plays Baseball Country 17U at 8 a.m. Monday.
Walker led 1-0 before Next Level used an error, a single, a two-run triple and a two-out run-scoring single to take a 3-1 lead in the third inning.
Spencer Murray tripled with one out in the top of the fourth, and courtesy runner Casen Carver scored on Grant Edwards’ grounder to third to cut the lead to 3-2.
Walker worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth and stranded a pair of runners in the top of the sixth. Next Level loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but Walker turned a double play to end the inning.
Walker scored the game’s first run in the top of the second after Murray singled, Edwards walked and Mason Morgan singled to load the bases. Taylor Jeansonne grounded into a double play to score Carver.
Cody King gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and struck out three in four innings as the Walker starter. Casey Bryant gave up three hits, three walks and struck out three in 1.1 innings, while Eli Melton pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
Murray went 2-for-3 as Walker had five hits.
