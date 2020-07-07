The Chi Town Cream 18U team scored in every inning but the first to pick up a 9-1 win over Walker in the Perfect Game 18U World Series at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala., on Tuesday.
Chi Town scored first, getting a run-scoring single in the bottom of the second inning before Walker picked up its lone run in the top of the third with Camden Carver’s two-out triple scoring Owen Forbes, who walked to lead off the inning.
Chi Town got a two-run double in the bottom of third to go ahead 3-1 and scored three runs in the fourth on two singles, three walks and a hit batter.
Walker loaded the bases in the fifth on a leadoff double by Taylor Jeansonne, a one-out single by Forbes and a two-out walk to Trevor Matherne, but Carver flied out to right field to end the inning.
Chi Town got a three-run triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to cap the scoring.
Walker had four hits in the game – from Jeansonne, Carver, Spencer Murray and Forbes. The Wildcats struck out eight times.
Christian Cassels, Nick Graves and Cameron Crow combined to give up eight hits, nine runs and six walks with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Cassels gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and struck out two in 3.1 innings.
