Walker has a spot in the Class 5A playoffs sewn up, but Wildcats coach Randy Sandifer used Friday’s game at Hammond to get a look at some different players before the postseason begins.
“This was good,” Sandifer said after Walker pulled away with a six-run sixth inning to pick up a 15-8 win at Hammond. “We were able to get everybody in, get them some playing time. Those guys on the bench, they practice every day, they’re there every day. A lot of times, you want to get guys in, but we reached the fifth inning and it was like, ‘you know what? We’re going to put them in.’ It’s a three-run game. It’s on them. If we throw strikes and make the plays on defense, we don’t need a whole lot of offense. They deserve a chance to get out there and play.”
The Tors struck first after Josh Fleming led off the bottom of the first with a single and Ian Trahan and Scott Perise walked to load the bases. Courtesy runner TJ Anzalone scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Walker bounced back with a seven-run second inning as Gabe Inman and Caleb Webb had consecutive doubles, Hunter Bethel was hit by a pitch, and with one out, Cameron Crow singled in a run.
Bethel later scored on a passed ball, Camden Carver had a two-run single, and Inman had a two-run double, making the score 7-1.
The Tors rallied for five runs in the bottom of the second as Kaden Slocum scored on an error, and after Ian Trahan doubled, Konnor Graham was hit by a pitch, and Perise followed with a two-run single to cut the lead to 7-4. Josh Bluain’s two-run double made the score 7-6.
Walker picked up two runs in the third after Grant Edwards was hit by a pitch and Mason Morgan singled. Edwards scored on Carver’s sacrifice fly, and Morgan scored on Inman’s double.
The Wildcats put the game away with six runs in the sixth as walks to Cameron Gomez and Chance Reed and an error loaded the bases. LaDairon Collar had a one-out single to score a run, and consecutive walks to Casey Bryant and Gage Steele pushed the lead to 12-6.
Seth Terrell had a sacrifice fly, and the Wildcats picked up two runs on an error to close out their scoring.
“A little flat,” Sandifer said. “Six games in six days right now, and the up-and-down of the district. Every night out so far this week has been big games. This is almost, at some point you’ve got to catch your breath, and this was it. (Hammond) had a walk-off win (over Mandeville Thursday) night, so we kind of caught them catching their breath, too. Both sides, it was a little sloppy at times, and it was good baseball at times, but it’s been a long six days from Sunday to here trying to get to this point.”
Bluain had a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh, Colin McAndrew walked with two out, and Diante Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting up Fleming’s two-run single to cap the scoring for the Tors.
Inman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Carver had three RBIs to lead Walker.
Fleming, Bluain and Slocum each had two hits to lead Hammond.
Nick Graves, Phillip Thurmond, Seth Terrell and Gavin Adams combined to give up eight hits, eight runs and seven walks while striking out eight in seven innings for Walker.
“We’ve pitched extremely well all week, so this was an opportunity to get some guys out there that haven’t pitched much this week and get them some work in and moving forward still trying to figure out in a three-game series if we’re lucky enough to get through the first round, can a couple of guys come in and give us that inning or two innings. You’ve got to think three games, and so you’re trying to cover 21 innings, and you can’t depend on three starters to seven innings everyday.”
Fleming, Perise, Kaleb O’Hara, Michael Cunningham and McAndrew combined to give up 11 hits, 15 runs and eight walks while striking out two in seven innings for Hammond.
