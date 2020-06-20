Walker got some varied results, picking up a win, a loss and a tie in a trio of games in the North Louisiana Shootout.
Walker used a pair of three-run innings to pick up a 7-3 win over Sticks Baseball on Saturday, while Impact Baseball scored a 9-4 win earlier Saturday. On Friday, Walker and West Ouachita battled to a 5-5 tie.
WALKER 7, STICKS BASEBALL 3
Walker trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the third when Mason Morgan had a two-run single and later scored on an error for a 4-3 lead.
Camden Carver’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth capped the scoring.
Carver went 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs, while Spencer Murray went 2-for-3 with an RBI as Walker had seven hits.
Paul Howard, Nick Graves, Eli Melton and Owen Forbes combined to give up three hits, three runs and 11 walks while striking out six.
IMPACT BASEBALL 9, WALKER 4
Impact Baseball got rolling with a three-run first inning, scoring on a pair of doubles, a walk and a sacrifice fly.
Walker picked up a run in the top of the second after Owen Forbes singled with two outs and scored on Brock Darbonne’s double.
Impact Baseball got a run-scoring triple and a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second, and Morgan’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third made the score 5-2.
An RBI single in the bottom of the fourth extended the lead to 6-2, but Murray had a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4.
Impact Baseball got a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to cap the scoring.
Murray went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Darbonne was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had seven hits.
Christian Cassels, Melton and Chance Reed combined to give up nine hits, eight earned runs and three walks with one strikeout.
WALKER 5, WEST OUACHITA 5
Walker grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of bases-loaded walks, and West Ouachita scratched for single runs in the second and third innings to tie the game.
Walker put together a three-run third as Murray had a one-out triple and scored on Grant Edwards’ single. Edwards later scored on an error, and Darbonne had a run-scoring single for a 5-2 lead.
West Ouachita tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth on a two-out, two-run triple and a run-scoring single.
Walker stranded two runners in the sixth and turned a double play to end the game.
Edwards, Carver and Nick Graves combined to give up six hits, five runs, four walks with three strikeouts.
Murray went 2-for-3 with a run, while Edwards was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run as Walker collected five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.