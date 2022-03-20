The Walker baseball team finished its weekend going 2-1 in the Atchafalaya Challenge, picking up a 15-2 win over Lafayette on Friday, an 11-2 victory over Southside and a 3-0 loss to St. Thomas More.
SOUTHSIDE 11, WALKER 2
Cooper Carlton and Brayden Ainsworth combined on a four-hitter while striking out seven, and the Wildcats had 14 hits while building a 6-0 lead after three innings.
Southside scored two in the fifth before Walker got two in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Caleb Webb and Taylor Jeansonne each went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Casey Bryant and Landon Kish each had two hits.
Carlton gave up four hits, two runs, a walk and struck out five in 5.1 innings, while Ainsworth gave up a walk and struck out two without giving up a hit in 1.2 innings of relief.
WALKER 15, LAFAYETTE 2
Mason Morgan and Webb hit home runs, while Kish and Gavin Patrick combined on a three-hitter.
Webb had a solo home run in the first inning, and Morgan had a two-run triple to highlight a seven-run second inning which put the Wildcats ahead 8-0.
Morgan had a three-run home run in the third that pushed the lead to 12-0, and Walker got three in the fourth before Lafayette scored its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kish gave up two hits and struck out six in four innings, while Patrick gave up a hit, a walk and two runs in an inning of relief.
Morgan was 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a run, Hunter Bethel went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Webb was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, and Ladarrian Colar was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead Walker, which had 12 hits.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, WALKER 0
Jack Stefanski’s three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the sixth following an error and a hit batter provided the difference as Barren Sawyer and Hutch Swilley combined on a one-hitter for the Cougars.
Bryant gave up three hits, two walks and struck out two in a complete game loss.
Sawyer gave up five walks, one hit and walked seven in four innings, while Swilley gave up a walk in three innings of relief.
Morgan had the lone hit for Walker.
