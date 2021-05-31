The Louisiana Knights Bears Billings team got a two-hitter and scored five in the third and seventh in the fourth to spark an 12-3 win over Walker Gold in the varsity championship game of the 21st Annual Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament on Sunday at North Park.
Walker scored all of its runs in the second as Casen Carver drew a one-out walk and Braylen Ainsworth was hit by a pitch. One out later, Ledarian Colar reached on an error to score Carver.
Dawson Goings followed with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead.
The Bears put together a five-run third to take the lead for good, taking advantage of three hits, three errors and a walk. The team got five hits in the seven-run fourth.
Seth Terrell and Goings got the only hits for Walker.
Carver, Ainsworth, Gatlon Steele and Terrell pitched for Walker.
WALKER 6, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
Casey Bryant threw a complete game three-hitter with four strikeouts as Walker rallied for the win.
Denham Springs got two hits and a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and Walker tied it on Terrell’s grounder in the third.
Walker capped the scoring with a five-run sixth as Bryant and Ainsworth had consecutive doubles to stretch the lead to 4-1 before Dawson Goings had a sacrifice fly to score Ainsworth and Colar stole home.
WALKER 6, LOUISIANA KNIGHTS BEARS BASS 5
The Bears scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth on three walks, two hit batters and a fielder’s choice to make things close.
Gage Steele doubled in a run and Taylor Jeansonne tripled in another in a three-run first inning for Walker.
The Bears got single runs in the first and second innings before Walker got three in the top of the sixth with five straight one-out hits. Tristan Priest doubled, Carver singled, Jeansonne doubled, Colar singled and Bryant singled, pushing the lead to 6-2.
Cooper Carlton, Carver, Terrell and Bryant pitched for Walker.
Jeansonne had two hits to lead the Wildcats at the plate.
WALKER 10, LAFAYETTE 2
Chance Reed and Carver combined on a three-hitter as the Wildcats pulled away with seven runs in the fifth as Terrell, Bryant Jeansonne, Reed, Gatlon Steele and Carver had hits in the inning.
Walker got single runs in the first three innings before Lafayette scored two in the fourth.
Reed went 2-for-2 with a run and Phillip Thurmond had two RBIs to lead Walker, which had nine hits.
WALKER 1, CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 1
Thurmond and Carver combined on a one-hitter, with Thurmond getting eight strikeouts as both teams scored in the seventh inning, and Walker got the game’s final out on an attempted steal of home.
Reed and Terrell had singles in the seventh, and Priest bunted into a fielder’s choice allowing Reed to score with one out to put Walker ahead 1-0.
Catholic-PC took advantage of three walks, getting a sacrifice fly to tie the game. With two outs, the Wildcats gave up another walk before Walker got the final out at the plate.
Reed, Terrell, Priest and Carver had hits for Walker.
