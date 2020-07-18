The Walker Gold team went 2-1 in the 18U bracket of the Southeast Showcase Series, picking up a pair of wins Friday over the Acadiana Blue Jays and the Crowley Millers before losing to the Athletics Gold team Saturday.
Walker faces Gibbs Construction at 12: 15 p.m. Sunday at Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
WALKER 7, ACADIANA BLUE JAYS 4
Walker used a pair of three-run innings to take a 6-0 lead and spark the win.
Spencer Murray had a two-run single in a three-run third inning, while Casey Bryant had a run-scoring single and Travis Matherne a two-run double in a three-run fourth.
The Blue Jays scored two runs on an error in the fifth inning before Grant Edwards singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth for a 7-2 lead.
The Blue Jays capped the scoring with a two-run sixth.
Camden Carver went 3-for-3 with two runs and Edwards was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had 11 hits.
Owen Forbes gave up two runs, two hits, one walk and struck out six in five innings to get the win. Nick Graves and Cameron Crow worked the final inning.
WALKER 12, CROWLEY MILLERS 5
Walker scored in every inning but the second, putting the game away with a five-run fifth that featured a two-run single by Camden Carver, singles by Gabe Inman and Edwards to knock in runs and an RBI-double from Mason Morgan.
Walker got rolling with a three-run first inning on a two-run double by Edwards and run-scoring single by Forbes.
Crowley cut the lead to 3-2 in the second, but a double by Morgan scored a run, and Walker added another on an error for a 5-2 lead.
Crowley picked up two more in the bottom of the third, but Walker got two runs in the fourth on an error and a wild pitch. Crowley scored the game’s final run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Bryant, Camden Carver, Edwards, Crow and Casen Carver combined to give up four hits, five runs, five walks and strike out four in five innings.
Camden Carver went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Morgan was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run and Edwards was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run as Walker collected 11 hits.
SATURDAY’S GAME
ATHLETICS GOLD 6, WALKER 2
The Athletics Gold held Walker to two hits, breaking open a 1-1 game with a five-run fourth inning on four hits, a walk and an error.
Walker got the game’s first run on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, before the Athletics got a run in the top of the second on a wild pitch.
Consecutive two-out doubles by Crow and Chance Reed in the bottom of the fourth accounted for Walker’s only hits of the game and the team’s final run.
Cody King gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and struck out four in 3.2 innings as the Walker starter. Reed didn’t give up a hit and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief.
