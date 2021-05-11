A few days later, the fact that his team is headed to the state tournament is still sinking in for Walker baseball coach Randy Sandifer.
“It’s still sort of surreal that we’re here,” he said, recalling his days as an assistant coach at Walker with the Wildcats snapping a playoff drought in his first season. “It had been about four or five years since Walker had been to the playoffs, and I can remember the first year here, and we had made the playoffs. I think we were about a 30th seed and we went to Shreveport and we got beat, and we were just so happy that we’d made it, and the next year we made it again. After about three or four years of getting beat in the first round, it had become ‘there’s got to be more to this’. We’ve had some teams in the past five or six years that we thought were capable of being pretty good and getting out of the first round, and it just never worked out …”
The No. 6 Wildcats continue their current run facing No. 2 West Monroe at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Class 5A semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Sandifer said defeating Destrehan in the first round of the playoffs was the team’s biggest hurdle. In that game, the Walker put together a five-run fifth inning in a 5-0 win as Caleb Webb and Grant Edwards combined on a two-hitter.
Walker used a similar formula to win its quarterfinal series over New Iberia, scoring six runs in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie on the way to a 10-1 win in the second game.
“It’s not the formula we really want,” Sandifer chuckled. “But we pitch really well. Our pitching and defense is pretty much the cornerstone for us. We’ve got really, four, five, six guys that we can depend on on the mound, and all of them have gone out and basically shut other teams down. I think Grant and Caleb get a lot of the frontline stuff, and for good reason, but Owen Forbes has pitched fantastic over the last two or three weeks. You throw in Landon Kish. A lot of people thought Saturday, ‘well, why are you throwing him or whatever?”
Sandifer noted Kish threw five shutout innings against Zachary and also pitched well against Dunham and in a previous meeting against West Monroe. He also mentioned the roles Chance Reed and Casey Bryant have taken on in relief.
“Pitching-wise, we feel like we’re going to keep the game low-scoring for the most part, and I think offensively, we do enough,” Sandifer said. “It is kind of aggravating as a coach. You’d like to spread the runs out and put pressure every inning, but we do have that knack of having one or two innings a game where we score multiple runs, and a close game all of a sudden becomes a five or six-run game.”
There’s some history between Walker and West Monroe, with the Wildcats grabbing an 11-9 win in early March in a game that was pushed back because of rain and didn’t start until roughly 9 p.m.
“The conditions were not fantastic that night, but I think the thing we take away from it is they’ve got some men,” Sandifer said. “They swing the bat extremely well. We didn’t see their No. 1 that night. I think we saw their No. 2 guy. They’re good on the mound. It’s going to take a really good effort. We’re going to have to not only pitch well and play good defense, but we’re going to have to have a good day at the plate. We’re not going to be able to throw away a lot of at-bats in the course of the game. We’re going to have to basically make them make plays on all 21 outs.
“That’s the one thing that stood out,” Sandifer said. “We scored four or five late in the game to go up by five or six runs, and then they immediately come back and had bases loaded when the game ended. They had the tying run and second and the go-ahead run at first. They’re not a group that’s going to fall apart because you score a couple of runs. They’re going to keep coming at you.”
Sandifer said Webb will get the start Thursday with Edwards set to come on in relief.
“If we would have gone to a third game Saturday, Caleb would have thrown the third game, so with us winning, it’s kind of given him a little break,” Sandifer said. “We really didn’t have to use Grant a whole lot Saturday, so both of them have been able to kind of refresh themselves.”
Sandifer said he’s also imparted on his team the importance of soaking up the experience in Sulphur.
“These are things right now that are going to happen that you’ll never forget,” Sandifer said of his message to his team while noting he’s gotten phone calls from former players not only at Walker, but also from his time at Silliman. “It’s basically come in and don’t have any regrets.”
“They (former players) still talk about losing games in the playoffs, and some of those teams I had were pretty good. It still aggravates them. They don’t talk about the games we won. They talk about the ones that got away. It’s hard to tell a 17 or 18-year-old kid that, but I think that’s pretty much all of them’s message is ‘just make sure coach that they understand not to be afraid and cherish all these moments, because if not, 20 years later, they’re still going to be talking about the one that got away.’”
