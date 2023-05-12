Nick Scelfo

Nick Scelfo was introduced as Walker's baseball coach Friday after leading the program at Catholic of Pointe Coupee the past four seasons.

 Photo by Grant Jarreau, courtesy of Nick Scelfo

Nick Scelfo knows what the Walker baseball program can be – he’s seen it at its peak first-hand – and that’s one of the main reasons he jumped at the chance to become the team’s new coach.

Scelfo, the former coach at Catholic of Pointe Coupee, was introduced as the Wildcats’ new coach Friday evening.

