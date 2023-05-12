Nick Scelfo knows what the Walker baseball program can be – he’s seen it at its peak first-hand – and that’s one of the main reasons he jumped at the chance to become the team’s new coach.
Scelfo, the former coach at Catholic of Pointe Coupee, was introduced as the Wildcats’ new coach Friday evening.
“The number one factor is just the baseball tradition that Walker has,” Scelfo said of taking the job. “We played them back in 2021 when I was at Catholic-Pointe Coupee. We both went to Sulphur that year and just seeing what they had built and what I remember it being for so long when I was a player at St. Michael. Jobs like this at such a prestigious program at the 5A level don’t come open very often, so when (Walker athletic director) Coach (Joey) Sanchez reached out to me, it was obviously super intriguing, and I think the program just needs a little jolt of energy, and I’m excited to be able to bring that juice and get the program back where they’re supposed to be.”
In four seasons at Catholic of Pointe Coupee, Scelfo went 93-26, making the Division IV semifinals once with a pair of trips to the quarterfinals.
Scelfo is a St. Michael graduate who played football, basketball and baseball for the Warriors before continuing his football career at Nicholls State, where he was selected to the All-Louisiana football team twice.
Sanchez said Scelfo met a lot of criteria the school was looking for in a new coach while noting his time as an assistant coach at St. Michael and as a head coach at Central Private, Ascension Christian and Catholic of Pointe Coupee, where he had success at each stop. He led Central Private to a South State championship and an overall runner-up finish and Ascension Christian won the school's first playoff series during his tenure.
“We were looking for somebody young, energetic, somebody with a baseball background, somebody that had a winning pedigree, somebody that’s been putting a winner out on the field,” Sanchez said. “Searching and looking and researching Coach Scelfo, I felt that his track record at Catholic of Pointe Coupee, Ascension Christian and being an assistant at St. Michael and going the state playoffs a couple of times really brought to us what we wanted in that fashion. He’s been under some great coaches, been taught well, and he’s taken a couple of programs and run with them and been very successful.”
Scelfo said each one of his coaching stops helped him in different ways, noting he learned a lot from former Warriors coach Johnny Bernhard while at St. Michael.
“It’s finding out a lot about myself and what I need to work on and how I can continue to grow as a coach, and I think I’ve been able to do that through my first six years of being a head coach and six years prior to that being an assistant,” Scelfo said. “There’s so many different types of kids and so much you have to learn about how to handle each of them, but all of that experience has taught me that, and I think it’s really served me well, and it’s going to serve me well as I take this new step to a big 5A program that’s got so much tradition and history like Walker does.”
Scelfo said he knows what style of baseball he wants the Wildcats to play.
“We’re going to be extremely high energy,” he said. “I think that’s exciting for the fans to hear, but I think it’s vital in having success. We’re going to be very energetic in the field on defense. We’re going to be behind our pitchers. Our pitchers are going to pitch with tempo and be fast-paced and put a lot of pressure on the hitters. Offensively, we’re going to be super aggressive. We’re going to be very detail-oriented of course, but we’re going to be extremely aggressive and bring a lot of energy to the game because I think that’s the right way to play, and I think that’s what brings success.”
Sanchez also thanked George Templet, who coached the Wildcats on an interim basis this season after the resignation of longtime Wildcats coach Randy Sandifer last December.
“He did us a great favor by taking over and running with the program this year,” Sanchez said of Templet. “He ended up starting two or three freshmen during the year, ended up starting a couple of sophomores, so the cupboard isn’t bare at Walker. It’s just a matter of getting that young talent up, maturing them and getting them all in the right place and getting them all going in the right direction.”
It's those young players who have Scelfo excited about the program’s future.
“That was one of the big selling points to me is not only do we have some good upperclassmen and some talented players and some good leaders that are going to be returning, but there’s so much young talent,” Scelfo said. “It’s not just that there’s a couple of stalwarts that stand out and those are the guys that we’re going to have to build around. It’s like a bevy of talent in the underclass through the freshman and sophomore groups, and the numbers are there as well. I think there’s more than 15 in each of those classes that are coming out for summer baseball. Of course there are some key pieces there that we’re going to rely on more than others, but just the depth of talent in those younger classes is going to be so vital to not only having our success (next season) and being able to plug some of those guys in the lineup early in their careers, but it’s going to pay dividends in the future years …”
Scelfo said this summer will be key in laying that foundation for the future.
“The biggest thing about it is getting these kids together and having them play as much baseball as humanly possible early on in their careers and getting well-acquainted with each other and getting them as much experience at a high level early on,” Scelfo said. “That’s going to pay off as they continue to grow.”
“Getting on the field with them and them feeling me out is just as important as me seeing what talent we have (at Walker),” Scelfo continued. “I think when you come from a coach who was there as long as Coach Sandifer was and then you jump into a season with an interim coach, I think you kind of get used to one way for so long, and that’s kind of the way that these guys know to approach the game, and I think I’m going to bring a pretty different style that they’re going to have to get used to, and I think it’s going to pay off for us to just be together and on the field as much as possible as quickly as possible. I’m extremely excited to get started right when these guys get out of school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.