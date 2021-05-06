New Iberia comes in as the No. 19 seed in its Class 5A quarterfinal series with No. 6 Walker, but Wildcats coach Randy Sandifer isn’t getting caught up in seedings at this point in the postseason.
The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 14 Southside 6-3 in eight innings to open the playoffs then swept No. 30 Ouachita Parish in two games in the regional series.
“Most of the upsets kind of occur in the first round, but normally when there’s an upset, they’re either playing better than their ranking or they normally have maybe one or two pretty good pitchers, and really, when you get out of tournaments, the rankings are kind of set,” Sandifer said. “Most people don’t move a whole lot after that. I think that’s the biggest deal, when you get into a one game or a short series, one or two pitchers can dominate it to where early in the season when you’re playing four games you may go 2-2, so your rankings are always a little deceiving, that you’re a little better than where you’re at.”
The opening game of the series is at 6 p.m. Friday at Walker, with a second game at 1 p.m. Saturday. A third game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, if necessary, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Sulphur next week.
The plus in starting the series late in the week is the Wildcats have been able to reset their pitching staff, with Owen Forbes likely starting Friday’s game.
“That way it kind of leaves Caleb Webb and Grant (Edwards) to be available for Saturday,” Sandifer said. “We know what we’re going to get out of Owen. Owen’s going to throw strikes. He may give up a few hits, but the biggest thing in the first game is really just being able to throw strikes and make the other team have to actually swing the bat and beat you.”
Forbes and Chance Reed combined on a three-hitter in a 3-2 win over New Iberia in February.
“That was an awful long time ago, thirty-something different teams between that game, but we did see their No. 1 that day, so we do have an idea of what their best pitching looks like,” Sandifer said. “We know just to get to this level and the district they play in, you kind of throw everything together. They’ve beaten Sam Houston. They beat Southside, so they beat some pretty quality teams, and I don’t know if their No. 1 has thrown in all of those games. Obviously, they’re going to be pretty good. We just need to kind of control some things and not give them extra opportunities.”
Sandifer said competing in District 3-5A with Barbe, Sam Houston, Sulphur, Southside, Lafayette, Acadiana and Comeaux didn’t hurt the Yellow Jackets, who went 5-9 in league play, either.
“All those teams were pretty high ranked teams, so you lose a couple of games there, you don’t necessarily drop in the rankings, but you don’t move up,” Sandifer said. “That’s one of the biggest things, because I think they may have went 2-2 or whatever. Again, you kind of lose a game or two in a tournament, and at the time it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but you kind of settle out, and that’s where you end up falling. It’s hard to start gaining ground when you’re down there, because we’ve been there before. It’s hard to move up. It’s easy to go down. It’s hard to move up.”
Sandifer said one of the challenges at this point is not looking too far ahead, but at the same time, the Wildcats are bringing some knowledge gained from the regional series win over West Ouachita.
“It’s hard not to think about the possibilities of next week, but the reality is we’ve got to take care of this this weekend and hopefully take care of it a little better than we did last weekend and not go down to the very end with it,” Sandifer said. “I think for us, not having a group that has been to this point, I think we learned a lot last week in the fact that when you get down to these elimination games, people are going to keep fighting. It would have been very easy for West Ouachita in that Game 3 to give up. When we went up 8-2, you kind of felt like the game was over with, but they kind of kept battling and all of a sudden, scratched a couple of hits. Then all of a sudden, it’s 8-5 and you’re kind of hanging on for dear life. I think we’ve learned from that you can’t ever let your foot off the gas. At this level, one play, one pitch, can kind of turn the momentum, and then when the other team gets the momentum, it’s hard to get it back.”
