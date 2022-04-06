WATSON – There wasn’t anything complicated to Walker’s win over Live Oak on Tuesday.
The Wildcats struck early on offense, and pitching helped the lead hold up in a 7-3 win in a matchup of teams in the top 12 of Class 5A power rankings at Live Oak.
“I thought that was our most complete game at the plate,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said after the Wildcats put together a four-run first inning and collected 11 hits in the game. “We’ve had innings here and there. I thought for seven innings we applied pressure.”
Wildcats starter Caleb Webb and reliever Chance Reed combined to give up five hits.
“Any time you spot somebody four runs in the first inning, it’s an uphill climb for the rest of the game, especially when you’re facing their No. 1, who fills up the strike zone and competes really hard,” Live Oak pitching coach Craig Castello said after the Eagles dropped to 19-7 overall and 0-3 in district play. “Hats off to him. He did what he was supposed to do. The guys battled. We had some opportunities, just couldn’t scratch together some two-out hits, in some innings, left a couple of runners on.”
The teams meet again Thursday at 6 p.m. at Walker.
Walker's (18-6, 3-0) big first inning unfolded as Camden Carver drew a one-out walk, Mason Morgan got a two-out single, and Taylor Jeansonne was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Cooper Carlton followed with a two-run single to left field, and the runners moved to second and third when the throw to the plate got away.
“We’ve been hitting it hard in BP,” said Morgan, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. “The boys have been working their butts off, and they pulled through. That middle of the lineup’s helping a lot.”
Tristan Priest had a two-run double to left to make the score 4-0 before Casey Bryant flied out to right to end the inning.
“We kind of started early, really getting a couple of those hits with two outs,” Sandifer said. “That’s kind of what we’ve been missing a lot this season is we’ve gotten guys out there and we’ve gotten that one or two runs. Getting the couple of extra hits and getting a four-spot really just kind of settled us in and playing with the lead like that is a lot easier than always having to (go) pitch by pitch.”
Live Oak’s Reid Broussard led off the bottom of the first with a double but was thrown out attempting to advance to third for the second out of the inning.
The Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the second when Jeffrey Swearingen was hit by a pitch with two out, and Renton Childers walked. Swearingen stole third and scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 4-1.
Walker loaded the bases in the top of the third as Carlton and Priest got consecutive one-out singles and Bryant walked, but Colin McDonald replaced Live Oak starter Dawson Curtin and struck out Landon Kish looking to end the inning.
After Walker retired the Eagles in order in the bottom of the inning, the Wildcats padded the lead in the top of the fourth after Hunter Bethel legged out a single, moved to second on a balk, and Carver got a bunt single to put runners at first and third.
Webb grounded into a fielder’s choice to the pitcher, and Bethel was out at the plate, but Morgan followed with a single to left to drive in two runs for a 6-1 lead and moved to second on the throw.
Jeansonne followed with a single past second to score courtesy runner Ladarrion Colar for a 7-1 lead before the Wildcats got a fielder’s choice and a grounder to third to get out of the inning.
Walker’s four through seven spots in the lineup combined to go 8-for-15 with seven RBIs. In addition to Morgan’s effort, Jeansonne went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Carlton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Priest went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
“It started kind of with Mason Morgan,” Sandifer said. “The first three or four weeks, he hit a lot of balls on the nose and was right at it, and from an average standpoint, didn’t have a whole lot to show for it. I know last weekend, or weekend before, he had a four-hit game one night. Tonight, three hits, so they’re starting to come for him, and that’s good. Taylor and Cooper, those guys have just kind of worked their way in there and have slowly gotten more comfortable, and I think that’s what we’re seeing now is they’re comfortable.”
Lane Lusk had a one-out single in the fourth, and Hayden Everett a two-out triple in the fifth, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize.
“Especially in some plus counts, our guys are taking good swings,” Castello said. “It’s just finding a way to push across those runs when you get guys in scoring position. Everybody knows two-out hits are a crucial part of baseball, and if you can get those two-out hits, it’s detrimental because the other team’s got a chance to get off the field and you put together another hit and score a run and keep your offense rolling. When you don’t do that, it just puts momentum back in their dugout.”
In the sixth, Cooper Smith had a two-out double to right, and courtesy runner Mike Stephens moved to third on Lusk’s fly out to right and scored on an error on a misplayed pop fly at first base, cutting the lead to 7-2.
Webb gave up four hits and two runs in six innings while walking one and striking out six to get the win.
“I’m just really proud of my team and how they have stepped up at plate for me, and it really shows that we can do it at the plate, and if we can do that every game, we’re going to be a good team,” Webb said.
Walker stranded a runner in the top of the seventh, and the Eagles got the game’s final run in the bottom of the inning after loading the bases against Reed.
Childers had a leadoff double to left, pinch hitter Kenny Berard was hit by a pitch, and Broussard was hit by a pitch after Everett flied out to right.
Brock Davis’ sacrifice fly to center scored pinch runner Brad Olivier for the final run before Smith flied out to center to end the game.
Curtin gave up five hits, four runs and walked three with a strikeout in 2.2 innings, while McDonald gave up four hits, three runs and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief. Braxton Demopolis gave up a hit and struck out two in two innings in his first varsity appearance of the season, while Cameran Christ gave up a hit and struck out one in an inning.
Castello was pleased with Demopolis’ outing.
“At that point in time, the way he was throwing strikes, you want to get him out because you don’t know whether you’ll need him the rest of the week,” Castello said. “We know the stuff’s there. We know he has really good ability. He has really good upside. He throws the ball well. It’s just he hasn’t fit in some scenarios where we needed to use him. Obviously, in tonight’s game, I was glad to see him go out and get that experience …”
“I’m glad to see him have success, because he’s waited for his opportunity,” Castello said of the junior. “He’s never complained. He’s waited, and hopefully for him it parlays into more opportunities and continued success going forward.”
Sandifer said the District 4-5A gauntlet will help his team as it prepares for the postseason.
“I think all of these games the rest of the way for us in district, they’re all kind of like that first-round playoff game,” he said. “You’re going to see good pitching. I guess the backdrop to that is it’s not a one game and you’re done, so you kind of get to judge are you getting better? It’s a top 10 team (Live Oak), 19 wins. You know they’re going to fight, and that’s going to kind of how the playoffs go is that teams, because you’re up 7-1, they’re not just going to roll over. You have to go out there and get all 21 outs, so learning to do that helps because leading up to this point, you get ahead of some teams 7-1, and in tournaments and stuff, they don’t have the arms to go to. Now, they can keep the game at seven and you’ve got to maintain that and make sure that’s enough runs.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak is looking to get into a groove over the final weeks of the regular season.
“Everybody talks about power points and winning games and stuff like that, but what your goal is is to go out and put together a really complete game and then get your momentum going in the right direction heading into the final couple weeks of the season because everybody knows once you get to that end of district and you get to the playoffs, it’s about matchups and momentum, and you don’t want to be going downhill into the playoffs,” Castello said. “You want to be riding an uphill wave, and this team is more than capable of doing it. There’s really good players in that locker room, kids who are going to fight and try to win at any means necessary. That’s what you want.”
“It doesn’t matter where you really go in at,” Castello continued. “It’s just how you’re playing when you go in. That’s the goal is for us to get to where we’re playing well and playing complete games. There’s flashes of good defense, flashes of offense and flashes of good pitching. We’ve just got to put all three phases together and play a complete game.”
