Walker’s Casen Carver, Logan Cusimano and Seth Terrell combined on a no-hitter, sparking a 6-0 win over St. Amant in summer baseball action Monday at St. Amant.
Carver struck out one with no walks in three innings as the Walker starter, while Cusimano and Terrell each went two innings in relief. Cusimano walked one and struck out two, while Terrell walked four and struck out two.
Cusimano, Dawson Goings and Ledarian Colar had two-out singles, with each driving in a run in the first inning, to give Walker a 3-0 lead.
Colar walked and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth for a 4-0 lead, and Terrell had a run-scoring single as part of a two-run seventh.
Braylen Ainsworth, Connor Watts, Kaden Peterson, Cusimano, Colar, Chance Reed and Terrell had hits for Walker.
