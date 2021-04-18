Walker’s Grant Edwards, Gavin Adams and Hunter Bethel combined on a three-hitter and the Wildcats capitalized on 12 walks by Denham Springs pitching to pick up a 7-2 win over the Yellow Jackets in District 4-5A action Sunday at Walker.
The Wildcats broke through for three runs in the second as Caleb Webb got a one-out single before four straight walks to Edwards, Bethel, Cameron Crow and Spencer Murray made the score 2-0. Mason Morgan had a sacrifice fly for the final run of the inning.
Walker added a run in the third after Webb drew a one-out walk, followed by consecutive singles by Edwards and Bethel for a 4-0 lead.
Morgan doubled to lead off the fourth, moved to third on Camden Carver’s single and scored on a passed ball for a 5-0 lead.
Three walks and a two-out error and walk led to two more runs for the Wildcats in the fifth, before Denham got its two runs in the seventh as Carter Holstein and Cam McPherson drew consecutive two-out walks, and Rylan Hiatt singled in a run.
Carson Pittman grounded out to first to score the Yellow Jackets’ final run.
Murray was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Webb went 1-for-3 with two runs, and Bethel was 1-for-1 with two runs to lead Walker. Job Norgress, Ethan Hand and Hiatt had hits for DSHS.
Edwards gave up two hits, a walk and struck out six in five innings to get the win. Adams had a clean inning in relief, and Bethel gave up a hit, two runs and walked two in an inning of relief.
Larson Fabre, Christian Calendar, Cowan Alfonso and Cameron Andrews combined to give up seven hits, seven run and 12 walks while striking out five in six innings.
