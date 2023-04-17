Walker used a five-run sixth inning to rally for a 9-7 win over Denham Springs in District 5-5A baseball action Sunday at Denham Springs.
Denham Springs led 6-4 going into the top of the sixth when Walker’s Braylin Kent reached on a dropped third strike, Conner Watts walked and Jordan Boudreaux singled to load the bases.
Carson Ray followed with a two-run single, and Gatlin Steele had a run-scoring single, putting the Wildcats ahead 7-6.
Cameron Washington’s sacrifice fly scored another run, and Steele scored on a passed ball for a 9-6 lead.
Ryder Wygant and Jed Cambre had singles in the bottom of the sixth to drive in the game’s final run.
Watts was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the second inning, Ray and Steele had consecutive one-out singles, and back-to-back two-out walks to Washington and Brodie Thompson put Walker head 2-0.
The score remained the same until Ethan Hand’s three-run home run in the bottom of the third put the Yellow Jackets ahead 3-2.
Denham Springs padded the lead in the fourth with three runs on Caleb Daigle’s leadoff double, a fielder’s choice, an error, a hit batter, a walk and another fielder’s choice.
Walker’s Hunter Granger and Thompson had run-scoring singles in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4.
Jaxon Adams went 2-for-4, Daigle was 2-for-4 with a run, Wygant scored two runs and Hand had four RBIs to lead DSHS.
Thompson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ray went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Steele was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Watts had three runs for Walker.
Aiden Jeansonne, Hayden Paetz and Alex Hibbs combined to give up eight hits, seven runs and two walks with three strikeouts in seven innings for Walker.
Christian Callendar, Matthew Lewis, Caleb Klug and Kaleb Howell combined to give up 13 hits, nine runs and four walks while striking out nine in seven innings for the Yellow Jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.