Walker logo 2.jpg

Walker used a five-run sixth inning to rally for a 9-7 win over Denham Springs in District 5-5A baseball action Sunday at Denham Springs.

Denham Springs led 6-4 going into the top of the sixth when Walker’s Braylin Kent reached on a dropped third strike, Conner Watts walked and Jordan Boudreaux singled to load the bases.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.