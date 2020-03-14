Walker rallied for a 7-6 win over Pine to close out its run in the Pine Tournament on Saturday.
The Wildcats trailed 5-4 going into the top of the sixth but got four straight two-out singles from Grant Edwards, Camden Carver, Camron Crow and Gabe Inman to pull ahead 6-5.
Hunter Bethel grounded into a fielder's choice in the seventh before Pine rallied for a run in the bottom of the inning.
Eli Turnage had a run-scoring single in the first for the Wildcats, while Inman and Caleb Webb knocked in runs in the third. Webb had a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to put Walker up 4-0.
Pine used five singles and two walks to put together a five-run fifth.
Webb went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while Crow, Inman and Edwards each had two hits as part of a 14-hit effort.
Gavin Adams, Eli Melton and Webb combined to give up eight hits, six runs and three walks with six strikeouts for Walker.
