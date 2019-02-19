WALKER – Walker High freshman Hunter Bethel will always remember his second career plate appearance.
With the winning run at second in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bethel, a pinch-hitter, laced a two-out single down the third base-line to score courtesy runner Armond Daigre for a 4-3 victory Tuesday over Albany.
“It felt great,” Bethel said of his first career hit. “I saw the ball go through and the only thing going through my mind was ‘Armond, get there.’ It just…felt good.”
Despite the significance of the moment that would have impacted most freshmen, Bethel remained composed even after the ball found the outfield grass.
“There really wasn’t that much pressure on me,” Bethel said. “I’ve been in bigger situations my entire life. When I went out there it felt like the same game, I’ve been playing my whole life.”
Walker High coach Randy Sandifer praised Bethel’s poise.
“He’s very mature for a freshman,” he said. “His older brother played for us and he’s been around. It’s his first time playing in the action, but he’s been around the action, so I don’t think the moment was too big for him.”
Wet conditions may have prohibited Albany’s Reid Rayborn from having his typical command of his curveball, but he pitched well relying more on his fastball and changeup. He allowed three runs (none earned), four hits and walked six in drizzly conditions, while striking out four.
“Reid threw an amazing game,” Albany coach Gabe Woods said. “He gave us chances two years in a row against this team. He’s always pretty scrappy. Offensively, we didn’t help him out enough.”
Said Rayborn: “I feel like my changeup was working. I was throwing strikes and my teammates were making plays behind me, we just couldn’t get the big hits.”
Albany scored in the top of the third following a lead-off walk and throwing error.
Brock Bennett doubled in a pair of runs down the third base-line before scoring on Joey Smith’s single up the middle for a 3-0 lead.
Walker had a chance to get some runs back in the bottom half of the inning. However, the Wildcats, who had two runners on, lined out to shortstop and second baseman Acey Martin ranged over and make a tight throw to get the Hornets out of the jam.
“You can see the growing pains,” Sandifer said. “As young as we are, we’re trying to relax in certain situations is the biggest key right now.”
However, Albany also struggled to get a timely hit. In their three-run third inning the Hornets left two runners on base and in the next inning, they stranded the bases loaded.
“The thing I’m most disappointed in is our inability to scratch runs when we had to,” said Woods, whose team left 11 runners on base that included the go-ahead run in scoring position with one out in the seventh. “I tell the guys all the time that we have to win the middle innings.
“We had chances with bases loaded in the fourth and couldn’t get it done,” Woods said. “That’s been our M.O. the past couple of games. I told those guys that it’s early in the season and they’re going to figure it out, but we need to figure it out sooner rather than later.”
Walker tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs. Camden Carver’s single scored two runs before an error on the back end of what would have been the inning-ending double play scored the third run.
“This group competes,” Sandifer said. “I think we have developed through the summer and the fall that resilience to stay with it.”
Carver led off the home half of the seventh with a leadoff walk, chasing Rayborn from the game. The Hornets picked up an out on a fielder’s choice and following another fly out, the Wildcats were down to their final out when Bethel stepped to the plate and ended the game with a line drive past the third baseman’s glove.
“The whole game we were saying ‘our hits are going to fall,’” Bethel said. “They’re going to find a way to fall, we were just hitting it straight to them every single time. We knew when the situation came, we were going to capitalize.”
