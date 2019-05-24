WALKER – Walker’s ‘Green’ squad did an excellent job taking advantage of walks in their 4-1 victory over Teurlings Catholic Friday night during the Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament.
All four of Walker's runs reached base via walks. In fact, every time a Wildcat was issued a free pass, they eventually scored.
“With a wood bat tournament, that’s pretty much how you have to score,” Walker head coach Randy Sandifer said. “With a wood bat, there’s not a lot of hits. Usually runs score by walks, other team makes an error, and that’s how people get on and you hope to get a hit. The reason it went from 1-1 to a two spot is that we put that one hit in the right spot.”
Brock Darbonne led Walker in hitting, going two for two at the plate with two RBI on singles to both fields.
“We just wait for a good pitch to hit,” Darbonne said. “If we don’t get it, then we just take the walk and try to capitalize on their mistakes.”
Teurlings Catholic of Lafayette reached the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the second inning after Kaden Boulet hit a one-out double and came home to score on a Jacob Manuel single to right.
Walker answered in the bottom half of the inning when Ladarian Colar drew a leadoff walk and scored on a one-out single from Darbonne.
“I was just looking for something to hit opposite way,” Darbonne said. “I had a runner on third on my second hit, the other one I was ahead. It went between the shortstop and third.”
A one-out walk in the fourth inning to Owen Forbes gave Walker the lead after a steal and a walk put him on third for Darbonne to bring in. The next inning the Wildcats secured two insurance runs after two walks to Gabe Edmonston and Mason Morgan came around to score on singles from Chance Reed and Forbes to give Walker a 4-1 lead.
Sandifer was pleased with his team’s discipline at the plate, a sign that represented a young team grabbing hold of some of the lessons he’s tried instilling in them.
“Sometimes we look at summer ball as different,” Sandifer said. “It’s kind of more laid back and stuff. But doing those little things, that’s what translates not just into the high school season, but it really becomes important in April when it’s second nature to you.
“When they can start understanding doing it here in June, that part becomes easier when it really counts next year when the record is plastered everywhere. We use the game every night as a teaching lesson.”
Darbonne noticed a difference in his team’s performance after an opening loss to Catholic High.
“At first we started off rocky in our first two games, but now we’re settling in,” he said. “I think most people start off a little rocky. When our pitching is good, it usually takes care of itself because our hitting is usually on top. We just had everything.”
