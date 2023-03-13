The Walker baseball team went 1-1 over the weekend to wrap up the Franklinton Tournament, picking up a 4-2 win over Northlake Christian on Saturday after a 9-1 loss to Franklinton on Friday.
WALKER 4, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 2
The Wildcats scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to build at 3-0 lead.
Gatlin Steele doubled in a run in the second, while Carson Ray drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third, and Jacob McInnis singled in a run in the fourth.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth, with Walker’s coming after J Boudreaux led off with a triple and scored on Robbie Vucinovich’s single.
Northlake scratched for a run in the top of the seventh.
Zach Mayo was 2-for-4, Ray went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI and Steele was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI as the Wildcats got nine hits.
Cameron Washington gave up three hits, no runs, five walks and struck out five in five innings to get the win. Jaxson Hymel gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in 1.2 innings of relief, while Hayden Paetz struck out the only batter he faced.
FRANKLINTON 9, WALKER 1
The Demons rode a four-run first inning to key the win.
Hunter Granger’s single drove in Walker’s only run in the top of the second inning.
Braylin Kent went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Walker, which had six hits.
Ray, Granger and Hymel combined to give up seven hits, nine runs and four walks while striking our four in six innings.
