BROUSSARD - The latest game in what’s turned into a five-game losing streak for Walker’s baseball team simply made coach Randy Sandifer’s case.
An early lead dissolved, followed by mistakes on the mound or in the field, combined with a lack of timely hitting resulted in Walker’s 6-4 setback Saturday afternoon against Lafayette Christian Academy at Fabacher Field.
It was the final game in the Atchafalaya Challenge in which Walker (4-13) lost all four of its games, all of which the Wildcats were in contention until encountering some type of difficulty in the midway point of the game, only to falter down the stretch.
“What you saw is what’s been happening to us all year,” Sandifer said, shaking his head in disbelief. “We just can finish stuff whether it’s on the mound or at the plate. We just can’t seem to put it together.”
This has been a season-long malaise for Walker, which hosts Salmen on Tuesday and East Ascension on Thursday. Both games are at 6:30 p.m.
Walker’s currently in the midst of a stretch where they’ve dropped 10 of its last 11 games.
“We’ve got to figure out how to win,” Sandifer said. “Now that we’re out of the tournaments that may actually help us where we can play a game, have a day off and then play. Where we can regroup.”
Walker opened with a 3-1 loss to Lafayette High before dropping back-to-back games to Acadiana (8-2) and St. Thomas More (8-2), despite leading at some point in the latter two games.
The Wildcats led 2-0 in their finale until the third inning and despite a late charge were unable to regain momentum or the lead.
“There’s only been one game where we’ve been beat bad,” Sandifer said. “Everything else, at some point, we’ve been in it. A play here, a pitch here, maybe a different outcome. We’ve struggled at the plate, but we’ve given ourselves a chance. We just can’t see to put it all together.”
Walked led 2-0 when Cody King, who reached on an error, scored on a wild pitch and left fielder Trevor Matherne drove in Seth Richardson with a single to right-center field.
LCA got a run back in the bottom of the second and took the lead for good an inning later, scoring three times on two hits.
The key to the inning – or undoing for Walker – occurred on a two-out throwing error where instead of getting out of the inning with a one-lead, the Wildcats trailed 4-2 after an RBI single from Zachary Clement, who stole both second and third, scoring when the throw to third sailed into left field.
Walker starting pitcher Gavin Adams allowed four hits in four innings. He allowed four runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and two weeks before Hunter Bethel pitched the final two innings.
The teams traded runs in the fifth when LCA scored twice in the fifth to open a 6-3 lead.
Walker, which outhit LCA 9-7, brought the potential tying to the plate in the sixth after putting together three straight hits with Cody King’s infield single to deep shortstop driving in Graham Smith.
King (2-for-3) was then thrown out attempting to steal second base and Richardson’s grounder was backhanded by the third baseman for the final out of the inning.
The Wildcats stranded seven of 10 runners in scoring position.
“At some point we’ve got to win a few of these games confidence wise,” Sandifer said. “Right now, we don’t have any confidence and that’s in every phase of the game.”
