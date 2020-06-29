Walker’s baseball team wrapped up play in the Big Easy Classic, going 2-2 over the weekend.
Walker posted wins over Catholic and 5 Star Performance while dropping games to the Mississippi Rangers and Brother Martin.
BROTHER MARTIN 11, WALKER 2
Walker led 2-0 in the second inning on Camden Carver’s bases-loaded single and an error before Brother Martin scored all of its runs over the next three innings, including a six-run fifth.
Carver went 2-for-3 as Walker collected five hits.
Cody King, Chance Reed, Grant Edwards and Owen Forbes combined to give up 11 runs (four earned) and five walks while striking out five over five innings. King had four strikeouts in 3.2 innings as the Walker starter.
WALKER 14, 5 STAR PERFORMANCE 2
Walker had five hits but made the count as Edwards went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while Camron Crow was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Mason Morgan had a two-run home run and Gabe Inman knocked in two runs and scored three.
Morgan’s home run came as part of a three-run first inning, and 5 Star scratched for a run in the top of the second.
Walker got a two-run double from Edwards and a two-run single from Crow as part of a six-run burst in the bottom of the inning to make the score 9-1.
After 5 Star scored two in the top of the third, Walker put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the inning on three walks, two hit batters, three errors and a run-scoring single by Carver.
King, Eli Melton, Carver, Gavin Adams and Casen Carver combined to give up four hits, three runs, four walks and strike out two in four innings.
MISSISSIPPI RANGERS 5, WALKER 1
The Rangers led 3-0 before Walker picked up its lone run in the third after a one-out walk by Crow and singles by Trevor Matherne and Camden Carver, who went 2-for-2, paved the way for a run to score on Morgan’s fielder’s choice.
The Rangers added a pair of runs in the sixth on a walk, a double and three singles.
Paul Howard gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three in four innings as the Walker starter, while Christian Cassels gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and struck out one in two innings of relief.
WALKER 5, CATHOLIC HIGH 4
Catholic High put together a four-run inning in the top of the third to take a 4-3 lead, but Walker picked up two runs in the bottom of the inning on a pair of one-out errors and Forbes’ single to take the lead for good.
Gabe Inman’s RBI double put Walker ahead 1-0 in the first inning, and a two-run error in the second pushed the lead to 3-0.
Catholic used two walks and three hits to take a 4-3 lead before Walker rallied for the win.
Forbes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run as Walker had five hits.
Edwards, Camden Carver, Nick Graves and Reed combined to give up five hits, four runs, seven walks and strike out five in six innings.
