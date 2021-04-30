WALKER -- Walker’s Gavin Adams finally has the opportunity he’s been working for during his baseball career.
On Monday, he signed with LSU Alexandria.
“When I started playing when I was younger, I always wanted to be able to get that offer to go play at the next level and keep on being able to live out my dream day by day as much as I can,” Adams said. “I’m really excited. I really don’t have that many words to describe it right now because it’s just that I’ve always dreamed about this day when I was younger, and then here I finally am having an offer, having my signing and stuff. Right now, I’m excited.”
Adams, a pitcher, got on the Generals’ radar after attending a showcase in December and was later invited on a visit to the campus.
“I really like how the campus is, and the coach (Steven Adams Jr.) was very nice,” Gavin Adams said. “He was awesome to talk to. The players, I really felt connected to them. When I went there on the visit, I realized this is where I want to go play baseball at the next level.”
Gavin Adams realizes he’ll have to put in some work at the next level.
“I did a bullpen for them, didn’t throw a ball,” he said. “I was mid-80s. He (Adams Jr.) sees a lot of potential in me. He wants to be able to be the person to work with me and grow my potential to what it should be. He just sees a lot from me in the next couple of years.”
“I’m going to have to work on it to get there, but I feel like if I show out there in the fall and before the season starts, I feel like I can really help the team out with what I can do,” Gavin Adams continued.
Walker coach Randy Sandifer said there’s plenty of upside in Gavin Adams’ game.
“I think he’s matured the last year or so, more mentally than physically, but I think he’s grown up,” Sandifer said. “That part there is going to help, by I think framewise at 6-4, 6-5, 6-6, he’s got a frame that I think he’s got a frame that he’s going to be able to get better as he gets older.
“He’s done a good job this year of being able to repeat his delivery because that’s always been an issue for him in the past, but he’s gotten better with it, so he’s throwing strikes more consistently now. I think for him going in, it’s just getting to that point where he can repeat the delivery and then begin to get a consistent breaking ball. I could see him being a kid that may be redshirted, but I think he’s got a lot of potential just because of size. I don’t think he’s tapped into how good he can be, and he’s still 85-86 (miles per hour) right now, so he could very easily, when he turns 21, 22, be a guy that’s throwing in the low 90s.”
