Christian Cassels is all set to play college baseball, but his journey to get there was anything but normal.
“I worked really hard to (get to) where I am today,” said Cassels, who signed to play at Belhaven University on Friday, said. “I could see it happening, just not how it happened … how it all unfolded and everything.”
Cassels, a pitcher, started his high school career at Denham Springs High, where he was cut from the team as a freshman.
“For a couple of days, I was kind of down, like ‘why’d they cut me?’ I tried out again, and I didn’t make it, and it kind of set a fire in me (to) keep going and prove them wrong,” Cassels said. “That’s what I like to live by. It really sparked a fire, and since then, everything’s been great.”
Cassels transferred to Walker and made the team.
“In his mind, regardless of what anybody else told him or thought about him, in his mind, I think this was something that he wanted to pursue and didn’t listen to outside voices with the negative end of it,” Sandifer said.
As part of the transfer, however, Cassels had to sit out his sophomore season and didn’t get to start playing at Walker until the summer before his junior year, which he said was also a learning experience.
“I remember it vividly,” Cassels said. “The first couple games, I was like lights out, and then you kind of went downhill. At the end of that summer, I kind of came back up and I was pitching like I was in the beginning, and I was just trying to find where I was and everything.”
Added Sandifer: “There were a lot of bumps in the road along the way. It wasn’t always just step out on the mound and everything fell into place. There were a lot of ups and downs, so it’s great for him to have this opportunity.”
Last season, things started coming together for Cassels once the Wildcats started District 4-5A play, with him combining with Paul Howard, who recently committed to Nunez Community College, in a 7-2 win over Zachary. Cassels also pitched in relief in a 4-3 victory over Denham Springs last season, and both games helped his confidence.
“I didn’t really like my junior year,” Cassels said. “It wasn’t a good year as a team as a whole, but especially with me pitching, I didn’t really pitch that well until we got to district.”
“Before district, I don’t know why, I was always nervous … so whenever I went out, I was like, ‘I’m just going to clear my mind and just go throw and play how I usually play …’” Cassels continued. “Ever since I did that, I’ve been pitching great in district.”
Cassels notched three starts and one relief appearance, this season, striking out seven in four innings in a 7-2 win over Terrebonne to highlight his outings.
“It was so much fun this year,” Cassels said. “We were just so young my junior year. We couldn’t find it as a team, and then this year it was like lights out.”
Said Sandifer: “Christian had some ability. He just had a hard time putting it together or being consistent when he was younger. Where he’s gotten to when the season ended this year, (it’s) just through hard work. He didn’t take many days off, and it’s a testament to him.”
Cassels said he was originally talking with the coaching staff at Northwest Florida Community College about joining their program when Walker assistant coach Clint Carver advised him Belhaven was in the market for a left-handed pitcher.
“I just felt every time we talked, it just felt like my heart would pull me there,” Cassels said.
Cassels has only been in contact with Belhaven for the past month-and-a-half, and they’ve managed to remain so even with restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve been quarantined, so I’ve been sending them video back and forth,” Cassels said. “They’ve looked at the video and they’ve liked the video of me pitching.”
“They like how I feel like I’m dominant,” Cassels said. “I don’t stop, so when I throw a strike, if I’m 0-and-2, it’s not like I’m going to throw a ball. I go straight towards the hitter.”
Cassels said he take on whatever role he’s asked to at Belhaven.
“I told them they can use me as relief (or) a starter, but I think they’re going to lean towards the starting side,” Cassels said.
Sandifer said he could see Cassels thriving as a starter or a reliever.
“At the college level, most people want left-handed pitching or need left-handed pitching,” Sandifer said. “I can see one of two things – if he continues to grow as a pitcher, I could see him getting starts and being a starter, but at the same time, the one pitch that improved tremendously from last year was his curveball. Having the breaking ball from the left-hand side, I could also see him being … more of a specialist of being a relief guy and being able to get left-handed hitters out.”
Maybe the biggest thing for Sandifer said will help Belhaven is Cassels is somewhat of a late bloomer because of the way his early high school career unfolded.
“To be honest, from a baseball standpoint to me, Christian is still very young,” Sandifer said. “He has not thrown an awful lot of innings in the last for or five years that he’s still got a lot to learn and a lot of upside, that (from) his potential and just from a raw talent level, I don’t think he’s reached that yet.”
Cassels said he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his career.
“It feels great,” Cassels said. “It paid off in the end. Growing up, you always want to play in college when you’re playing tournament ball and stuff, and so to now, to finally see it all folding out, it’s a great feeling.”
“It was a hard journey,” Cassels continued. “There were a lot of ups and downs – a lot more downs than ups. It feels really good to pay off in the end.”
