Sometimes there’s nothing wrong with a little self-promotion.
Just ask Walker baseball player Gabe Inman, who took advantage of social media to post clips of himself, ultimately leading to him signing with Belhaven University last week.
“Really, I reached out to them,” Inman said. “I kind of sent them a few videos of me, went to a showcase that they were having and they liked what they saw and they offered me. They brought me on a visit. I enjoyed the visit, enjoyed the coaches, enjoyed the whole program.”
“It’s really cool how social media and all that stuff can get your stuff out there,” Inman continued.
Inman is the fourth Walker baseball player to sign to play in college, joining teammates Camden Carver (LSU-Alexandria), Grant Edwards (East Central Community College) and Spencer Murray (Texas A&M-Texarkana).
“This is number four out of hopefully what is five,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said, noting Gavin Adams is expected to be a preferred walk-on at LSU-Alexandria. “It’s exciting. All of these guys are going to places that they can all play at. I think in the past, we’ve had some guys that missed out on the opportunity because either their sights were a little higher and not realistic and had some offers at some smaller schools and chose not to go. All of these guys are pursuing basically places where they can go.
“I think Belhaven’s going to be a great fit for Gabe both from a baseball standpoint (and) and academic standpoint,” Sandifer said. “This is exactly the type school he needed to go to where he can be successful. That’s not saying that at a Southeastern or a bigger school, he wouldn’t be successful, but I think Gabe can walk in and compete and get playing time as a freshman at this school.”
Inman said he became interested in Belhaven in talking with former Walker teammate Christian Cassels, who is a freshman pitcher on the Blazers’ baseball team. Former Denham Springs High standout Dawson Albin is also at Belhaven.
“He’s (Cassels) talked very highly of the program, and I’ve done some looking into the program,” Inman said. “It’s really a great program, good Christian school, has a good education. It was really just the best fit for me and my family.”
Inman said a visit to the Belhaven campus in Jackson, Miss., only solidified his desire to continue his playing career there.
“I really just felt like I was at home,” Inman said. “It didn’t feel like I was two-and-a-half hours away. I felt like I was in Walker, Louisiana. I talked to (Belhaven) Coach (Kyle) Palmer, and the way he runs his programs, the way he’s disciplined he is about certain things. He kind of explained to me how their practice went, and how they have a lot of early work. I like to get a lot of work in, so that stood out to me a lot.
“They don’t play on Sundays, which is big for me,” Inman continued. “They do a game on Friday and they do two games on Saturday, and then on Sunday you go to church. It was really cool how they did that.”
“It didn’t really take that long,” Inman said. “Once I went on the visit, I just kind of knew that was the place I was destined to be.”
Inman has played second base for the Wildcats, but he said he’ll work at shortstop and second at Belhaven.
“In fall, I played for the Nationals, and I was strictly shortstop,” Inman said. “I can really play both, so it’s really just wherever they need me.”
Sandifer said there’s also a lot of upside to Inman’s game.
“Gabe’s been one that’s gotten a little better each year,” Sandifer said. “He’s physically filled out more over the last 12-to-18 months, so physically I think he’s still going to get a little bigger and stronger. The strength factor has helped his hitting. The ball carries a little more, and then just on his own and through working, he’s gotten better defensively, so I can see that still continuing, that he’s still got some growth there that can take place.”
Inman said it’s good to have the recruiting process behind him, and he’s focused on helping the Wildcats as they wrap up the regular season and prepare for the playoffs.
“It’s really all I’ve been thinking about the past couple of months is where I’m going to go, having people ask me where I’m going to go,” Inman said. “It just feels good to get it all done with and be signed.
“It feels great,” Inman continued. “It’s definitely a childhood dream come true.”
