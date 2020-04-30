Walker baseball player Paul Howard admits it – he didn’t think he’d be in this spot when he started high school -- but here he is, committed to play at Nunez Community College.
“Ever since I’ve been a little kid, my dream was to play at the next level and just for a school to give me an opportunity to play at the next level,” Howard said. “It’s everything I could ask for, and it’s just an opportunity.”
That opportunity, however, was a few years in the making.
“Paul was sort of immature as a freshman and sophomore and didn’t really have a very good work ethic,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said, noting Howard pitched some as a freshman and sophomore. “(He) had some natural ability, so it kind of always kept him on the team and gave him a chance to play, but it was hard to depend on him.”
Sandifer said things started to come together for Howard in his junior year, pointing to a game against Live Oak last season in which Howard came on in relief with the Wildcats trailing 4-0. He threw 96 pitches in a 6-3 loss, but Sandifer set it set the tone for Howard’s summer and fall work.
“That’s when I think he proved to coaches and team, but to himself, ‘I can do this,’” Sandifer said. “From that point on, he kind of carried over, and that kind of carried into the summer. We threw him, I felt like, a lot during the summer against better teams. He beat Barbe twice within a week.”
“The work ethic was totally different than say two years before to where I think he kind of realized at some point, ‘hey, I’ve got a chance I can play beyond high school’, and it became important to him, and that was it,” Sandifer continued. “I think his first couple years in high school, he liked playing baseball, but if something else came along, he was OK doing something else also. It wasn’t until the last two years where it became important and he realized the balance between baseball and personal life.”
Howard said the keys to his turnaround on the field came from a change in mentality and work ethic.
“Not everybody comes into high school wanting to work 100 percent,” he said. “Some people just have that dog in them to where they do that and they end up going D-I or whatever. I was just a kid. I was short, chubby. It didn’t seem like I could really go anywhere, so I didn’t have that mindset, so then I grew a little bit, and I was like, ‘OK, I think it’s time to go to work. It all fell into place for me.”
“Once I got to a point where I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got this’, I just kept setting goals and meeting those goals,” Howard continued. “It’s just been really a great situation for me.”
This season, Howard turned in a one-hitter while striking out 11 in a 10-0 win over Pine.
“I think he was just getting rounded into shape and beginning to put it together,” Sandifer said. “It was unfortunate when it ended for him because I think his best pitching was ahead of him for this year.”
Nunez Community College, which is located in Chalmette, fielded its third team this season and first took notice of Howard when assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Alex Powell saw video clips of him pitching on the Fieldlevel App. Howard took a virtual tour of the campus because of the novel coronavirus and will take an official visit later.
“It was different,” Howard said of the tour. “They had one coach talking to you the whole time, and he’s just showing you around the campus. It was just like a YouTube video, like a house tour pretty much. It wasn’t the same as an on-campus visit, but it gave you information and showed you around.”
“I liked the campus and they’re building something,” Howard said. “They’re building a program, and I want to be a part of that.”
Howard said he also liked the coaching staff.
“I’m going to be somebody they don’t just overlook, and I’m going to be somebody they care about and put their time into and helping me grow as a player just as much as helping them grow as a team,” Howard said.
Howard said the Dolphins plan on using him as a starting pitcher, but Sandifer said Howard’s addition will help the program no matter how he’s used.
“He’s hit 84, 85, maybe touched 86 a couple times in the last year,” Sandifer said. “If he could put it together to where he could gain two or three miles an hour and be a guy that’s in the upper 80s. I could see with his mentality, he could be a closer or a late inning relief guy because he’s somewhat oblivious to pressure and stuff. He’s just a fun-loving guy. He doesn’t take things too serious. I could see him in that role, but at the same time, if he develops a secondary pitch that he can count on … I could see where he could be a starter and would be very effective. The radar gun says one thing, but Paul seems like he pitches a lot harder than what the radar gun is saying. It comes out different when he is on, and he is one he’s not afraid to throw inside, so he kind of gets in a groove on both sides of the plate, so that also helps.”
Howard is just thankful for the opportunity to play college baseball.
“I just like being on the bump,” Howard said. “You’re in control of the game. I like setting the tempo of games. You know you’re the game manager up there. That’s what I like about it.”
“I started working harder and it all worked out for me in the end,” Howard said. “I did not expect to be going to play college baseball my freshman year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.