It’s been quite the journey, but Walker’s Robert Jackson Jr. will be playing college baseball next spring.
Jackson signed to play at Dillard University at a ceremony Saturday at Sombreros in Walker.
“I just feel elated about it,” he said. “I know I’ve been putting in the work. I know I’ve been putting in the time, putting in the effort.”
As a freshman, Jackson played baseball, basketball and ran track, but he said it didn’t take long to figure out where he needed to turn his attention.
“In middle school, they used me as a big man, so having to go from a big man to a guard, I was struggling a little bit, but I picked it up as the season picked up,” Jackson said of his high school basketball career. “I finished out the season, and then I realized, ‘Man, I really need to focus on baseball more.’
“I realized I wasn’t going grow that much any more,” he said with a laugh. “I knew I wasn’t going to be 6-5 any time soon. That’s how I ended up playing football. With football, the seasons are not together, so I could play football then go straight to baseball and pick everything up, but it didn’t turn out that way.”
After going out for football in the spring of his freshman year, he tore his ACL.
“I was playing defensive back on a 6-3 tight end, and the quarterback threw the ball,” Jackson said. “The quarterback threw the ball. I broke up the pass, and I just landed wrong and tore my ACL.”
Jackson said he rehabbed the injury, which ended his football career, through the summer, fall and spring. He said it took six to seven months before he was able to begin jogging again.
The statewide shutdown of high school athletics happened during the spring of Jackson’s sophomore year, but he was back playing baseball by the summer of that year.
“I made a play my sophomore summer …,” he said. “It was against Dunham. I had jumped up, robbed a home run, and I hurt my shoulder in the process. It was a deep bone bruise.”
As a junior, Jackson said he was unable to play baseball because was taking virtual classes during the first semester. He focused solely on track that season, and he said that helped in his rehab process and when he eventually returned to baseball.
“It allowed me to get faster,” he said. “It allowed me to have a better reaction time. I did more speed and agility training to allow me to cover more ground in the outfield and allow me to lay down bunts and be able to be safe and allow me to steal a lot of bases.”
During his junior season, Jackson was a part of the school’s record-setting relay team 4x100 relay team with Andra’ Porter, Deaunoray Levy and Brian Thomas.
As a senior, he set the parish meet record in the 100-meter dash with a 10.77.
“While Robert’s accomplishments have come from others helping him along the way, a lot of it is because of who he is at his core, being a strong, committed, hard-working individual,” Walker track and field coach Matthew Edwards said. “He’s one of the most selfless individuals I’ve ever coached, and it’s because of that that he’s actually able to succeed. I remember I had to talk to him, and I was like, ‘We’re going to need you to do this, this, this and this,’ and he goes, ‘Coach, whatever I can do for the team, I’m going to do it. Whatever you need me to do, I will do it.’ That’s part of his big thing. His selflessness and putting the team above himself and wanting to do the best for the group is part of what makes him so successful because he gets it. He understands, and he's committed to that. It’s not just about him. It’s about everybody around him too.”
He returned to the Wildcats’ baseball team as a senior, settling in as a pinch and courtesy runner.
“My position is outfield, so I was going to compete for an outfield spot,” he said. “If it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen. I understand. When coach told me that, (he’d be a runner), I was like, ‘Dang,’ but I understand that. My second question to coach was, ‘What’s the stolen base record?’ And he told me, so I knew maybe I won’t be able to be in the field. It’s OK, but I knew I could help the team in some kind of way. I could give the team 100 percent my all, my best.”
That mindset didn’t surprise Walker baseball coach Randy Sandifer.
“Robert is a by-product of his family,” he said. “School was first. He’s pretty much an A student. He is very well-rounded and grounded at the same time. Very goal-oriented. The athletic end of it is important, but the academic end was probably more important. I think when you have that mix, what you end up with is a kid like Robert that can set his sights on something and then can work and usually achieve it.”
Jackson set his sights on the school’s stolen base record while realizing he was in a unique situation.
“Coach envisioned my role as more of a base runner because that’s how I can impact the game,” he said. “You don’t see that many kids that are a parish meet record holder on the baseball field. You don’t see that at all.”
Jackson stole 30 bases on the season to establish a school record, a number Sandifer said could have been greater, noting Jackson didn’t steal third much and he was playing baseball after basically two years away from the game.
“He probably left some bases on the table that could have been stolen just because of the lack of experience leading into this year,” Sandifer said. “Even just playing at the JV level or running at times as a sophomore or junior, he didn’t have that information or that experience to draw from, so it was pretty much on the go.”
“When I say (he has) upside, it’s not like he’s played 100 games over the summer with a travel ball team and played 30 high school games and that type of stuff,” Sandifer said. “With the injuries and stuff he’s had, it pretty much shut him down from a baseball standpoint, so there’s a lot more for him to be able to learn … The stolen base record, he only tipped the iceberg with it.”
Jackson said juggling track and baseball during his senior season was a challenge, noting he basically had two rest days each week while participating in both sports.
“It was hard a little bit,” he said. “My body really didn’t get time to rest, but I enjoyed it. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It allowed me to experience some things. It allowed me to break records. I wouldn’t change it at all.”
Jackson, who volunteered at a bowling event to raise money for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center last fall, credited his upbringing with shaping his mindset – not just when it comes to sports.
“My family is just a generation of hard workers,” he said. “My family just loves putting in the time, putting in the effort. I’m glad to have two parents, my mom and my dad, who have just stuck with me to help me with my rehab. It just helped me push harder and harder.”
“My parents always say if you do good by somebody, somebody will do good by you,” he said. “Take care of something, something will take of you. That goes for anything. Take care of your car, the car takes care of you. Take care of the community, they’ll find some way to give back to you. Whether it’s just handing out waters to somebody. Feeding the homeless with sandwiches … you can always to something to make the world a better place.
Jackson said he and Dillard baseball coach Trennis Grant connected after Grant saw some of his highlights on social media and reached out via Twitter.
That led to a visit to the New Orleans campus for Jackson, who said there was one person who helped seal his commitment to the Bleu Devils.
“To be honest with you, it was just Coach Grant,” Jackson said of the coach who was hired in February with the program set to begin play in 2023, becoming the seventh sport added by Dillard in the past year. “Coach Grant just came to me (and said), ‘We want you here’. He showed me around campus. I had a good time. I enjoyed myself. I was walking around. They had a cheerleading competition going on, I was like, ‘Man, I just want to be a part of this culture and be a part of history.’”
Jackson, who will be majoring in health science with the goal of becoming a physical therapist, said he’ll get a chance to compete for playing time in the outfield, and he’s aware that he’s going to be part of history.
“He said I’m going to get a chance to work for a starting position, and he’s going to make sure I compete with some extraordinary guys there,” he said.
“I’m just totally elated getting to be a part of something bigger,” he continued. “Setting the tone. Setting the example for generations to come. I’ve got to be there.”
Sandifer is expecting Jackson to make an impression at the next level.
“For him, just getting the opportunity to continue playing, he’s still got time to get better,” Sandifer said. “I think … with the speed, it’s going to make him an asset. If he were just an average runner, hitting or defense would be a bigger factor, but with him being able to run, he’s going to have a spot because he’s too valuable a commodity that he can still develop the hitting and defensive stuff. In the outfield, the speed comes down to he can cover from left-center to right-center. All of that is valuable, so for him, this is a great opportunity to just be able to continue playing …”
“He’s got a lot more upside in him, and just having this opportunity is great for him,” Sandifer continued.
Edwards said he’ll continue to follow Jackson at Dillard.
“I just love the kid to death, and I know he’s going to have a very successful future because of who he is,” Edwards said. “Look, I’m not a baseball guy, but I’m going to go watch a Dillard baseball game with him in it. I can tell you that much. I’m excited for him. I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him and who he is. It makes me extremely happy that he's getting this opportunity.”
Jackson realizes it hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point, and he’s not done yet.
“I just knew I was going to work hard, and whatever happens is whatever happens,” he said. “I just put my nose in the dirt. Keep grinding it out. Keep toughing it out. Whether it was floods, COVID, injuries, I knew I was just going to keep working. I’ll be pushing, working hard until I’m 80 years old.”
