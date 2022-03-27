The Walker High baseball team got Randy Sandifer his 400th career win in style.
Casey Bryant, Phillip Thurmond and Jacob Cmurka combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in an 8-1 victory over St. John of Plaquemine on Friday.
The Wildcats picked up a 7-3 win in the second game of the doubleheader.
Dutchtown picked up a 6-1 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.
WALKER 8, ST. JOHN OF PLAQUEMINE 1
The Wildcats snapped a scoreless tie with a six-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Caleb Webb and a run-scoring single from Mason Morgan.
Walker padded the lead on a two-run error in the fifth, and St. John got its lone run on a steal of home in the bottom of the sixth.
Bryant gave up two walks and struck out four in three innings to get the win. Thurmond walked one and struck out four in two innings of relief, and Chmurka gave up a run, walked two and struck out two in two innings.
Webb was 1-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Walker, which had seven hits.
WALKER 7, ST. JOHN OF PLAQUEMINE 3
Walker rallied from a 1-0 deficit as Morgan went 4-for-4, Webb was 2-for-4 with a run, and Taylor Jeansonne was 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Wildcats had 12 hits.
Landon Kish, Garrett Patrick, Chance Reed and Cooper Carlton combined to give up eight hits, three runs and four walks while striking out nine in seven innings.
DUTCHTOWN 6, WALKER 1
Dutchtown’s Nick Gisclair struck out 12 while giving up seven hits in six innings.
The Griffins got two runs in the first, two in the third and two in the seventh before Walker got its only run in the bottom of the seventh as Bryant, Casen Carver and Webb had singles, with Webb’s scoring Bryant.
Webb gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and struck out one in 6.2 innings. Reed worked a clean third of an inning in relief.
Bethel was 2-for-4, Webb was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bryant was 2-for-3 with a run to lead Walker.
