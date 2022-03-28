Randy Sandifer put the milestone in perspective when he got a call from former Walker assistant coach Camron Pierce congratulating him on reaching his 400th win.
“I said be careful,” Sandifer said, noting Pierce has 20 wins in his first year as coach at Terrebonne. “I just remember those first few wins how easy it was or thought it was easy and they just accumulate, then all of a sudden, you kind of get to like 150, and it’s like, ‘My God, this is just dragging on. How long does it take?’ Every win gets harder to get. It’s very time-consuming, and really what you’re looking at with a number like this is just really, No. 1, you’re old and have been doing it for a long time, and No. 2 is just the assistant coaches and the players that have come through.”
Sandifer notched career win No. 400 in an 8-1 win over St. John of Plaquemine to open a doubleheader on Friday as Casey Bryant, Phillip Thurmond and Jacob Cmurka combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. But Sandifer said it didn’t necessarily feel like a no-hitter thanks to the five walks given up by his pitchers. Still, the moment was special for Sandifer.
“It was kind of one of those deals where we had walked a couple of guys, so there was a couple of guys on throughout the game and really didn’t realize the no-hitter was intact until the sixth inning, seventh inning. It was like ‘Holy cow. This is a little different.’”
Sandifer recalled getting win No. 350 in Monroe after the team got beat in a game he said ‘wasn’t pretty’ but bounced back the next day to get the win.’
“Each one of them are different,” Sandifer said. “No-hitter. Yeah. We’re really just trying to win a game, and (it) was kind of a byproduct of good fortune.”
After getting the milestone win, Sandifer said the pressure eased up a bit in the second game of the doubleheader, allowing the Wildcats to get back to the business of simply playing baseball with no other distractions.
“In the second game, we gave up a hit in like the third inning, and I was like, ‘Thank God. We can quit calling pitches trying to keep everybody from getting a hit. We can just start getting outs again.’ Let’s just force contact, and when you’re doing that, people are going to get hits,” he said.
Sandifer started his head coaching career at Silliman, where he led the team to two Mississippi Private School Association state titles in seven seasons while putting up roughly 150 wins.
He moved to Live Oak, where he served as an assistant coach before taking over as head coach. The Eagles got to the quarterfinals in Sandifer’s first year as an assistant and in his fourth year at the school.
His final year at Live Oak was the Eagles’ first in Class 5A, and the team lost in the second round, just missing the state tournament when the playoffs were still single elimination.
Sandifer picked up win No. 200 at Live Oak and moved on to Walker, where he was an assistant for two years before taking over as head coach in 2012.
“The wins are great,” Sandifer said, noting he has about 170 wins as the Wildcats’ coach. “Probably what I’m more appreciative of is being in the playoffs for the last 21 seasons either as a head coach or as an assistant coach.”
Sandifer led the Wildcats to the semifinals last season and said the Walker administration has played a part in the program’s success over the years.
“I’ve been very fortunate at Walker that Mr. (Walker principal Jason) St. Pierre’s been here the whole time I’ve been here, so I think just the consistency from what he expects makes it easy for me to know what to do,” Sandifer said. “We haven’t changed the administration much top to bottom while I’ve been at Walker so that helps you.”
It's also helped that Sandifer has been able to build a program in which the expectations are a known commodity among all involved.
“Because we haven’t been necessarily a Top 10 team every year, we don’t seem like a powerhouse, but we kind of quietly have maintained a pretty consistent basis over the last four or five years with where the program is,” Sandifer said. “I think this year’s team is going to be a team that when we get to the playoffs, I think we’re going to be able to compete. We’ll have those opportunities.”
Sandifer said a conversation with Walker assistant coach Clint Carver put him at ease regarding the program’s success over the past few years.
“It made me feel better,” Sandifer said. “Coach Carver played at Barbe, and he was there when Coach (Glenn) Cecchini took over, and he said, you know, the first few years, it didn’t happen. I’ve talked to Glenn about it, and he said we were making the playoffs, but we were not who Barbe is today.
“Not that in the next 10 or 15 years Walker will be another Barbe or what have you, but it kind of puts in perspective,” Sandifer continued. “A lot of these things, it doesn’t happen overnight. Our program is pretty consistent now top to bottom. Our freshman team is pretty decent. Our JV team is all sophomores. We like the group. They’re still trying to figure out how to win and stuff, but I think several of those guys are going to be able to step in in the next year and be varsity guys. Our younger groups coming up, our 13 and 14s, we like those guys coming up. We like the future with where it’s going. Will we be as strong next year because we’re probably going to be more of a junior-laden team than a senior-laden team next year? There’s going to be some growing pains, but I think the end goal is not how many wins we necessarily get but being in a position to make the playoffs. For me, that has always kind of been it. The power points have changed things over the past few years in how you’re going about it and picking and choosing pitchers. We’ll have to do some things a little different next year than what we’ve done the last two years because we have been a little older and guys that have been playing have been playing for two or three years at the varsity level where next year’s juniors are coming in for the first time playing varsity. It might be somewhat of a step back next year, but then the following years after that, we have a chance to be really good two years from now.”
Sandifer said he’s also learned something from each of his coaching stops and experience and age have given him a different outlook on things baseball and non-baseball.
“I think each one, you learn,” Sandifer said. “I don’t argue as much at times when I was younger. From a game-management situation, you kind of learn to be a little more relaxed with situations that occur in a game. A call here or a call there, you can question and argue, but losing focus – with a younger coach, you get so tied up into a call or something like that, it can interrupt your flow, so you learn to manage that part.”
“I think it’s just as you get older, it’s more like you’re maturing as a person,” Sandifer continued. “Things that I used to get really bent out of shape over that happened, today, I kind of look back (and) is this something we just need to be that upset over? It is what it is, and let’s move on. Don’t make it bigger than it is.”
Sandifer also said there’s also adapting to ‘things that are outside the actual game’, such as preparing video board material, online ticket sales and cashless games, with tickets being scanned on cell phones and credit and debit cards taken at concessions.
“It’s all changing, and for the most part, it’s all for the good,” Sandifer chuckled. “But being an older guy, it’s more difficult than just going and getting the money box and saying, ‘OK, what parents are keeping the gate today?’”
Sandifer also realizes being a coach is not just about winning and losing, something he said has also come with time.
“I see kids in the classroom and I wonder, ‘Are these kids going to make it?’ I’m a lot closer to the guys on the baseball team because I’m around them probably 300 days a year, but I’m a lot more concerned about what kind of husband, what kind of young man are they going to be than what kind of baseball player they are at 16 and 17, and I’m not sure I thought that when I was back in my 20s and 30s,” Sandifer said. “Those things are just as important today as winning ball games. The wins kind of accumulate on their own, but the lives – what kind of person are they going to be? Society does not necessarily make it very favorable for them. What can we do as coaches to help these kids out? That’s the biggest difference today.”
At 15-6, Walker is at No. 11 in the Class 5A power rankings this season with some key players from last season’s team back in familiar roles such as Caleb Webb, Mason Morgan and Hunter Bethel.
“We depend an awful lot on those guys,” Sandifer said.
“I think we’re still kind of a work in progress,” Sandifer continued. “We’re older. We actually start more seniors this year than we did last year, so a lot of the guys that are playing now, they’ve been in the program for three and four years, and this is really their first time to start, so it’s taken us really a couple of weeks for them to kind of get acclimated. It’s not like sophomores where you’re trying to teach and everything is new. With these guys, they’ve been through a lot of these bigger contests and the ups and downs of a season, but now they’re the ones actually on the field doing it.”
There are also some new faces stepping up, with Sandifer pointing to Chance Reed taking over a bigger role as a starting pitcher this season. He also mentioned Taylor Jeansonne, Ladarian Colar, Casen Carver, Landon Kish at shortstop have accepted and thrived in new roles for the team.
"He’s been phenomenal at shortstop defensively for us,” Sandifer said of Kish. “I’m proud of those guys. I think we still have some room to grown, so I think we can still get better even here with only three or four weeks left in the regular season. It’s exciting, and every year’s a little different.”
The Wildcats lost 6-1 to Class 5A No. 2 Dutchtown on Saturday, but Sandifer said it’s a game that will help his team’s growth.
“We’re still learning things,” Sandifer said. “Playing Dutchtown was big, just the how are you responding to what we’re perceiving during the season as a big game? That part helps us, the being older part. It’s a lot of new guys, so there’s some ups and downs with those guys.”
While Sandifer reached 400 wins, he’s not necessarily banking on another reaching another benchmark total because he knows nothing’s a given, something he and Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro, who reached 300 career wins last season, talked about over the weekend.
“I said the bad part about it is at technically 401 now, 500 does not even really come into the equation because in the back of my mind I realize that’s probably five or six years away,” Sandifer said. “It’s not something you think about until, like this year where maybe you know you’re with striking distance of getting to the next milestone …”
Still, Sandifer said he couldn’t have reached win No. 400 on his own.
“You start just thinking about some of the names and some of the kids, coaches that were all a part of getting to 400,” Sandifer said. “A long way away from being something that you did by yourself. A lot of different groups. Well, actually, I guess it’s 21 different groups that got me this number.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.