Phillip Thurmond and Hunter Bethel combined on a one-hitter, and the Wildcats put together a five-run sixth inning to cap a 10-0 road win over Pine on Monday.
The Wildcats had a four-run second to get rolling as Caleb Webb reached on an error in the outfield to score the game’s first run after Landon Kish led off with a double, Bethel singled and Casen Carver walked.
One out later, Bethel scored on a passed ball, and Taylor Jeansonne had a two-run double for a 4-0 lead.
Bethel had a run-scoring double in the fourth, and the Wildcats broke the game open in the sixth as Tristan Priest’s triple scored Robert Jackson, and Priest scored on an error for a 7-0 lead.
After a walk, the Wildcats added two runs on a pair of errors for a 9-0 lead, Dawson Goings doubled to score Thurmond for the game’s final run.
Bethel went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Thurmond was 2-for-4 with a run and Kish went 2-for-3 with two runs as the Wildcats collected 13 hits.
Thurmond gave up a hit, no walks and struck out five in five innings, while Bethel struck out one without giving up a hit or a walk in an inning of relief.
