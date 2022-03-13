Caleb Webb threw a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts, helping Walker to a 2-0 win over Sumner in the Sumner Tournament on Saturday after the Wildcats scored an 11-1 win over Northlake Christian behind a two-hitter from Cooper Carlton earlier in the day.
WALKER 2, SUMNER 0
Walker scored the game’s only runs in the bottom of the sixth as Webb and Hunter Bethel opened the inning with singles and moved up on Taylor Jeansonne’s sacrifice bunt.
After a strikeout, Carlton’s single to center drove in both runs.
Walker had five hits from Ladarian Colar, Webb, Bethel, Carlton and Dawson Goings.
WALKER 11, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 1
The Wildcats backed Carlton with a pair of four-run innings while collecting eight hits.
Mason Morgan went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Carlton was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Casen Carver 1-for-1 with a run.
Carlton gave up a run, two hits, four walks and struck out three in five innings to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.