Braeden Wascom and Hunter Bordelon combined on a one-hitter and Holden scored early and often, building a big lead in a 12-5 win over Bell City to open the Class B playoffs Tuesday at Holden.
The No. 16 Rockets travel to face No. 1 Choudrant, which had a bye, in the regional round at 6 p.m. Monday.
Holden took advantage of a walk and three errors in the first inning to go ahead 3-0 and got three straight walks to Caden Rivett, Brent Cobb and Bordelon to open the second inning before Nick Forbes flied out into a double play in which Rivett scored and Cobb was out at third attempting to advance, pushing the lead to 4-0.
Wascom walked, Bordelon scored on a wild pitch, and Bradham doubled to score Wascom for a 6-0 lead, and Tyler Thompson singled in another run, making the score 7-0 to end the second inning.
Bordelon had a two-run single in the third and scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 10-0.
Bell City cut the lead to 10-2 in the top of the fourth, capitalizing on three straight walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. A two-run double in the fifth made the score 10-5.
Bordelon scored on a passed ball in the fifth, and Josh Strother had a run-scoring single in the sixth before Bell City was retired in order in the seventh.
Thompson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and run, and Bordelon went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs to lead the Rockets, who had five hits. Rivett and Wascom each scored two runs.
Wascom gave up one hit, five runs, four walks and struck out eight in five innings, while Bordelon struck out two without giving up a hit in two innings of relief.
