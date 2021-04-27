WALKER -- Sometimes looks can be deceiving, and that certainly was the case in Tuesday’s Class 5A playoff opener between Walker and Destrehan.
Spencer Murray had three-run double as part of a five-run fifth inning, backing a combined two-hitter by Caleb Webb and Grant Edwards as Walker scored a 5-0 win at Walker.
“This is probably a one or two-run game, and not a five-run game the way it was played,” said Walker coach Randy Sandifer, who No. 6-seeded team will host No. 22 West Ouachita in a three-game series in the regional round. West Ouachita knocked off No. 11 Acadiana, 3-1.
As big as Murray’s hit was, the at-bats leading up to it were just as key.
Webb walked to open the bottom of the fifth, and Hunter Bethel followed with a bunt which floated in the air before landing between first and second for a hit.
“Bethel is when you’re hot, you’re hot,” Sandifer said. “The first four weeks of the season, that would have been a pop-up to the pitcher, and we would have been doubled off. The way he’s been hitting the ball the last three weeks, it’s a wonder it didn’t roll all the way to the fence for a double. I call him MVP because of what he’s done in district. It’s just been unbelievable. He’s hit over .500 for the last week and a half.”
Edwards followed with a bunt single down the third base line before Cameron Crow singled to right field to knock in the game’s first run.
“It’s kind like the week we had last week,” Sandifer said. “You don’t have to be great all season. You can be great in one week, and when you play six games, it can change a lot of things on a stat sheet, and that’s where Crow is. You’re a senior. You’ve been through this. You draw walks. You just haven’t had a lot of hits. Tonight or through the playoffs, this is where one guy can kind of carry a team that hasn’t done it all year. They can step up and get hot. That’s kind of what we’ve done. It’s been a different guy about every week.”
Murray’s double to left field came next, giving Walker a 4-0 lead and a pitching change for Destrehan as Gage Harding replaced starter Noah Simon.
“My approach was to see as many pitches as I can,” Murray said. “Get at least to a 3-2 count and see the fastball.
“Just getting the bunts down is a big part of the game, and having a clutch hit, it just comes down to the little things -- the bunts, the extra bases on the errors, and then you set it up for the hit,” Murray continued.
Mason Morgan had a sacrifice grounder to third, and Camden Carver drew an intentional walk and stole second before Brock Darbonne hit a hard grounder to short, allowing the game’s final run to score.
Destrehan stranded a runner at third in the top of the sixth after Seth Kenney reached on an error at second and moved to third on a throwing error with one out. Webb, however, got a strikeout and a grounder to second to end the inning.
Both teams went down in order in their ensuing at-bats, with Edwards getting a pair of strikeouts and a grounder to shortstop to end the game.
Runs and baserunners were scarce with Destrehan stranding three runners in the first four innings. John Carmichael had a single to lead off the second inning for Destrehan, while Keston Granier led off the fifth with a single and moved to third on a steal and a sacrifice bunt before being stranded to end the inning.
“I was really just feeling my fastball and being able to locate,” said Webb, who gave up two hits, one walk and struck out eight in six innings to get the win. “I couldn’t find my curveball at first, and then I went in the bullpen, started feeling it a little better and then started working my curveball a little better. I just try to lock in as much as possible and try to throw the ball, throw strikes and make them put it in play somehow.”
Walker’s only hit before the fifth inning came on Morgan’s single up the middle with one out in the first inning. Morgan was picked off at first after the hit.
Walker had runners at first and third with one out in the fourth, but Destrehan got out of the inning with a double play.
“Getting picked off running, not getting a bunt down, those are things you can’t complain about,” Sandifer said. “At this point, you can’t have whole lot of negative energy going on that you’ve got to stay in the game and can’t dwell on stuff like you can during the season because you always know there’s another game. On this, you’ve got to kind of keep everybody even-keel to where we stay in it. Luckily, Caleb Webb was a big difference. As long as they didn’t score, we didn’t have to do a lot.
“That’s really why we started Caleb tonight,” Sandifer said. “He’s been very consistent all year. He doesn’t walk a lot of guys. He does give up some hits here and there, but it’s like tonight. They’re spread out, and there’s not a walk in between around the hits, so it’s hard to manufacture and get a lot of things going off of him.”
Simon gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and struck out four in four-plus innings for the loss. Harding gave up a hit, a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief.
Murray is hoping to keep the team’s momentum going into the regional series.
“It’s amazing,” Murray said. “This is the first time we’ve made it out the first round since I’ve been here. I’m a senior now. The way it feels, it’s amazing.”
