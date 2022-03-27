West Feliciana rallied for seven runs over the final two innings to grab an 11-7 win over Doyle on Friday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
The Tigers rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the top of the first inning, getting two runs in the bottom of the inning on a double by Abedn Kennedy, who later scored when Jackson McCreary reached on an error.
Doyle picked up five in the bottom of the second on five walks, a single, a fielder’s choice and an error to pull ahead 7-3.
West Feliciana cut the lead to 7-4 in the top of the third before starting its comeback in the sixth.
Dru Beatty, Caiden Barcia, Peyton Woods, Kennedy, Luke LeBourgeois and Kahner Reeves had hits for Doyle.
Braden McLin gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and struck out five in 5.1 innings, while Barcia gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief.
