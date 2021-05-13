SULPHUR -- The big inning served the Walker baseball team well in its journey to the state tournament, but it never materialized in its semifinal game with West Monroe.
As a result, the Wildcats’ historic season is over.
The teams scored the game’s only runs in the first inning as the No. 2 Rebels picked up a 3-1 win over the No. 6 Wildcats in the Class 5A semifinals Thursday at McMurry Park.
“Unfortunately, when that’s kind of been your MO all year, when you’re not able to get it and get a crooked number up there at some point, it makes scoring tough,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said of the team’s knack for big innings. “That’s it. I thought the first two innings, we put a lot of pressure on them and then it kind of faded away there. Then in the seventh, we had pressure, so really three out of the seven innings. It probably needed to be four or five innings. You really can’t expect every inning to do it, but that is the goal, but at this level, you’ve got to be able to generate at little more than one run.”
“There’s nothing to hang our heads about,” Sandifer continued. “I thought we played extremely well. I thought Caleb (Webb) pitched well. There’s not a lot to say, ‘what if?’ It was just a good baseball game.”
The Wildcats, who finished the season 31-9 and out-hit the Rebels 6-4, didn’t go quietly as Spencer Murray got a one-out double in the top of the seventh.
From there, the Rebels lifted reliever Seth Edwards in favor of Lane Little, who got Mason Morgan to fly out to right field, where Kade Pittard made an over-the-shoulder catch for the second out.
“I was just thinking this might be my last at-bat, and I better put something together, maybe boost the team a little bit and get the team going, maybe get a double and put a runner in scoring position,” Murray said.
“They made good plays,” Murray said. “The catch out there (in right field), it changed the tempo of the game. I hit the double, he makes that catch, you can’t do anything about it.”
Courtesy runner Ladarrian Colar moved to third on defensive indifference before Camden Carver grounded out to first to end the game.
Walker got the game’s first run in the top of the first when Carver reached on an error at first base with two outs, Brock Darbonne singled past second, and Gabe Inman was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Carver scored on a passed ball before Webb popped out to West Monroe catcher Britt Jordan to end the inning.
The Rebels answered with their runs in the bottom of the inning as Reed Eason led off with a single, Hayden Frederico walked and the runners moved to second and third on a passed ball.
Eason scored on a wild pitch, Josh Pearson walked, and Trey Hawsey followed with a two-run double to make the score 3-1 before Webb retired the next three batters.
In the top of the second, Hunter Bethel, who led Walker with two hits, led off with a single to left, and with a 2-0 count on Grant Edwards, West Monroe made a pitching change, going from starter Drew Blaylock to Seth Edwards, who gave up a single past third to Murray before getting a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.
The Wildcats stranded two in that inning and left a runner on in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings, while being retired in order in the fifth.
“I think we were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position,” Sandifer said. “You get one hit in a couple of those spots, it’s probably a different game.”
In the top of the sixth, Inman was hit by a pitch to lead off, but Webb grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, with Frederico making a diving stop at third to get the play started. Bethel followed with a single up the middle before Grant Edwards grounded out to second.
“We were kind of late in the game,” Sandifer said. “Earlier, we probably would have played for one run, but at that point, you’re pretty much going to have to get two guys on. You don’t have a whole lot of outs left to give up. Credit them. That was a pretty good play by the third baseman stopping it and getting up. A lot of third basemen would have made that play and just got up and threw to first and not got the lead runner, and they were able to get two out of it. They made a couple of plays that were momentum-killers for us.”
Webb gave up a two-out double to Pittard with two out in the bottom of the second, then settled in. He walked two the rest of the way and didn’t give up another hit until Logan Shutden’s one-out single in the bottom of the sixth.
“I was prepared to go the whole game,” said Webb, who gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and struck out two in a complete game in which he threw 98 pitches. “The first inning didn’t go as planned, but I tried after that. It just didn’t go as I wanted it to. I was just really trying to strikes. He (umpire) squeezed me a little bit, and it was harder. I was just trying to stay calm and try to throw some strikes and make them hit the ball, and once they started swinging and hitting the ball, my outfielders were there to catch it.”
Webb put the Wildcats’ season into perspective.
“We were the first team to get to 30 wins, the first team to go to Sulphur,” he said. “We accomplished a lot. We just didn’t get that one more accomplishment that we were trying to get.”
