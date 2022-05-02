Kaden Shirley and Cooper Delaney combined on a one-hitter as Weston scored a 9-1 win over Holden in Class B baseball regional playoff action on the road Monday.
No. 5 Weston scored in all but two innings against the No. 12 Rockets as Bryce Zehr led off with a double in the first inning and later scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Josh Strother got Holden’s lone hit on a two-out single in the top of the third, and Weston pushed the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the inning on a single by Delaney and a grounder to second by Tait Henderson.
Caleb Waters had a two-run double to highlight a three-run fourth, extending the lead to 6-0.
Davis Tolar’s two-run double highlighted a three-run sixth, making the score 9-0.
Holden got its lone run in the seventh as Brant McSwain, Brent Cobb and Aidan Hutchinson were hit by pitches to start the inning, and Jake Forbes grounded out to shortstop with one out to score McSwain.
McSwain gave up nine hits, nine runs, three walks and struck out two in six innings to get the loss.
Shirley gave up a hit, a run a walk and struck out three in six innings. Delaney struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
