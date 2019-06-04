BATON ROUGE – Walker High used clutch pitching and a six-run second inning to turn back The Dunham School 6-1 Tuesday night at Dunham.
The Wildcats collected six hits, including a two-run double by Seth Richardson, and used four pitchers to limit the Tigers to one run on five hits in a game the coaches agreed to end after six innings.
For Walker (9-4), the win was its third in less than a week over a school considered to be one of the best in its classification last season. Dunham was the top-seeded team in the Division III playoffs before losing in the quarterfinals.
Last weekend, Walker got a walk off home run from Richardson to pick up a win at Barbe, the Class 5A champion. Walker also defeated Class 5A runner-up Sam Houston.
“Those were big wins,” said Walker assistant coach Clint Carver, who is in charge of the Wildcats upper class team that competed against Dunham.
“(Barbe) threw their number one pitcher and then brought in their closer, but Richardson hit a walk off homer against the number one team in the state.”
Against Dunham, Hunter Bethel started Walker’s second-inning uprising with a single. After a walk and a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position, Bethel scored from third on a wild pitch.
Another walk put runners at the corners, and Camden Carver came home on a delayed steal after Trevor Matherne was thrown out at second. The next three batters collected hits with Paul Howard and Spencer Murray each delivering RBI singles.
Richardson followed with a line drive over the left fielder’s head to drive in the final two runs of the at-bat.
“We came out and wanted to score early, and in that second inning we just went unconscious,” Clint Carver said. “Everything we swung at, we drove in the gap.”
Dunham came back with three singles in the bottom of the second, but failed to score.
Trent Langlinais led off with a single. One out later, after Davis Covington singled, Langlinas was thrown out after rounding second. Langlinais had second thoughts about taking third on the play, and was thrown out scrambling back to second.
Mason Modica then delivered the third single of the at-bat, but Lane Jarreau struck out to end the threat.
Dunham put up its only run in the bottom of the fifth, but came away feeling like it could have gotten more after loading the bases with no outs.
Walker moved Camden Carver from third base to the pitcher’s mound to handle the jam. He got a soft liner to second base for the first out before Nick Suire drove in the Tigers’ run with a sacrifice fly to center.
With runners still at first and second, Carver got a fly ball to right to get out of the inning.
“The third baseman is our out-eater,” Clint Carver said of his son. “He had the bases loaded and only gave up one run so that was very good. He never starts but whenever we get into a bind like that, he can come in. He’s a strike thrower with a little curve ball, and he’s very intense. He wills people to get out.”
