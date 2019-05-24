DENHAM SPRINGS – Walker’s had more than a month to ponder its first-round exit in the Class 5A state playoffs against District 4-5A counterpart Zachary.
The Wildcats, who led the league through the first round of play, moved past the disappointment at the end of their season and turned their attention to the start of summer which began Friday in the Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament.
Walker showed some resilience in getting off to a successful start.
The Wildcats 'Gold" team overcame a 3-0 deficit, tied the game at 3-all and exploded for a 10-run fourth inning en route to a 13-4 victory over Denham Springs at North Park.
The game ended after the fourth inning because of the tournament’s 1 hour, 50-minute time limit per game.
“We weren’t happy getting knocked out in the first round,” Walker center fielder Seth Richardson said. “We beat Zachary in the first round (of district play). We were definitely mad.
“It was two days later we got right back at it,” Richardson said. “We started working on defense and everything else, getting back in shape after having time to think about it. This was a good day for us.”
It was a better start for Denham Springs which took a 1-0 lead in the first on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from right fielder Dalton Diez that scored Job Norgress who, led off with a walk.
Walker coach Clint Carver brought in his son Camden, the starting third baseman to replace starting pitcher Paul Howard after running into early trouble, recording one out and leaving with the bases loaded.
Camden Carver yielded Diez’s sacrifice fly and got catcher Kole Rothman to ground back the mound.
The Yellow Jackets, who opened with an 8-0 loss to Lafayette High on Thursday, made it 3-0 with a pair of runs in the second inning after JT Gould doubled and Garrett Sylvest singled.
Gould scored on Brayden Hand’s groundout and Sylvest scored on a throwing error.
“After the first inning we were OK,” Richardson said. “Then they scored three more and we figured we had to start doing something.”
Walker tied the game in the third with three runs, two of which were courtesy of Richardson after a two-run single up the middle to make it 3-3.
After Denham Springs regained the lead with a run in the bottom on the third on Diez’s second sacrifice fly of the game, Walker took control with the Yellow Jackets pitchers experiencing control problems in the fourth.
“Those are guys we wanted to give opportunities to see if they could do it,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “You’re trying to see if they can do it or if they can’t do and we were in the can’t do mode. You’re not going to beat anybody pitching like that.”
Walker sent a total of 15 batters against three different Denham Springs pitchers, who combined to walk seven, hit another batter and committed a balk during the inning.
The Yellow Jackets also committed a pair of errors.
First baseman Eli Turnage delivered one of his team’s two hits in the inning, doubling in a pair of runs against reliever Tre Steed, that gave Walker a 7-4 lead.
A balk, coupled with a groundout and two errors, contributed to four more runs when third baseman Cody King unloaded a long run-scoring single off the wall in left to make it 12-4.
Trevor Matherne’s sacrifice fly, which ended a span of 12 straight batters that successfully reached base, accounted for the Wildcats final run.
“Everybody’s first at bats weren’t the best,” Richardson said. “But once we got to the second time, everyone started hitting good and progressing to get walks. It was kind of like we just got back into it.”
