The Maurepas baseball team dropped a pair of games in the Hicks Tournament over the weekend, with Pitkin grabbing a 14-4 win and Hicks a 10-0 victory.
PITKIN 14, MAUREPAS 4
Pitkin led 7-0 before the Wolves scored three in the bottom of the third, but Pitkin scored seven in the top of the fifth.
Gavin Reine was 2-for-3 with a run, and Piersten Struges was 2-for-3 as Maurepas had five hits. Colby Penalber had two RBIs.
Kade Penalber, Jacob Guerin and Ryan Taylor combined to give up 10 hits, 14 runs and five walks while striking out two in five innings.
HICKS 10, MAUREPAS 0
Hicks put together three three-run innings to spark the win while holding the Wolves to four hits.
Reine, Struges, Taylor and Dakota Guitreau had hits for the Wolves, who struck out nine times.
Struges and Taylor combined to give up 15 hits, 10 runs and five walks while striking out five in five innings.
