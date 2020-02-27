The makeup of the roster is a little bit different this season, but Maurepas baseball coach Anthony Gregoire has a pretty good idea what he’s getting when it comes to this season’s team.
Maurepas lost a senior class from a team that advanced to the quarterfinals last season, including Chase Guitreau and Hunter Dupuy, who are with Southwest Community College and Baton Rouge Community College, respectively.
“The thing about it is they’ve all got big shoes to fill,” Gregoire said. “I lost a good senior class last year that played hard and started. A lot of those seniors I lost last year started since they were freshmen for me, so they’ve all got a lot of shoes to fill.”
The Wolves’ roster features four seniors, no juniors and two freshmen.
“I love the class,” Gregoire said of the sophomores. “They’re competitive. They’re not big, but they’re a close-knit group. I love them. I think they’re going to work hard. I’ve seen them on the basketball court working hard.”
Maurepas’ pitching staff figures to feature senior L.A. Salinas, who battled a torn meniscus and ACL last season but underwent successful surgery in the offseason.
“It seems like everything’s going well, so it’s just getting him enough time on the bump to where he can get back and start pushing off better with his knees and not have to throw as much with his arm,” Gregoire said of Salinas. “He should be our anchor.”
Sophomore Colby Penalber and seniors Landon Loupe and Aiden McCoy are expected to round out the pitching staff.
“It seems like every year we always have somebody that just all of a sudden kind of grows up and gives us the two and three spot (in rotation),” Gregoire said. “We’re just going to have to find them. It’s going to have to be the young ones. On a positive note, they’re going to be the pitching staff next year, so they’re going to have to get innings, and we’ll see how it goes from there.”
Salinas and Thomas Bovia are working at first base, with sophomore Piersten Sturges returning at second, while McCoy moves from centerfield to work at shortstop with Penalber. Penalber, freshman Ryan Taylor and Loupe will work at third.
“I’m in that situation whoever is on the mound is going to predict where I’ve got to play somebody, so we’re going to have to move things,” Gregoire said.
Sophomore Coy Delatte is working at catcher.
“He’s been my JV catcher for the last couple of years,” Gregoire said. “It just depends if he can get in there and hold it down and how well he works with my pitching staff.”
Loupe, Dakota Guitreau, Gavin Reine and Kadin Vicknair will work in the outfield.
Gregoire said he’s looking for the team to evolve defensively and on the mound.
“Defensively, we’ve just got to be sound, and that’s going to come through work, and that’s going to come through repetition on the field and how much more they want to put in on their own to become better,” Gregoire said. “Once we can get them to understand that and take pride in that defensive part of it, we’re going to be a good team.”
Gregoire said the team’s offensive approach isn’t going to change.
“We’ve never had those big, strong kids that sit back, and we’re going to hit home runs and gappers and things like that,” he said. “We’ve always prided ourselves on throwing strikes and playing defense. That’s what’s kept us in games. I tell them all the time it’s a simple game. You make it as hard as you want to make it. If we can just control our errors and throw strikes, we’re going to be competitive, and we’re going to be in all games. We can scratch a run somehow.”
Maurepas began its season March 2 hosting Springfield and will also host French Settlement, Doyle, Florien, Pine and Riverside. Maurepas will host a tournament and compete in the Doyle Tournament and the Clash B Bash. Maurepas will compete with Holden, Mount Hermon and Runnels for the District 7-B title.
Gregoire said he set the schedule up with the goal of developing his pitching while also keeping in mind that several of his players also run track.
“District-wise, those six games that we’re going to play in district are going to be very competitive,” Gregoire said.
Gregoire said he’s looking forward to the season with the ultimate goal of making the state tournament.
“I’ve got a bunch of kids that want to work,” he said. “I’ve got 14 of them out there. I think they’re all going to scratch for a position. It’s going to be competitive, and I’m going to watch them grow. To me, that’s some of my (more fun) years coaching.”
“It’s almost like I’ve got a new toy,” Gregoire said. “Let’s see if I can make this toy do something that the package doesn’t say it’s going to do. I think I have a group of kids that’s going to work that way. It’s not going to be just because the directions on the package say ‘this is how it works’. I think we can make it do something else.”
