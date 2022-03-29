Doyle’s Peyton Woods threw a complete game two-hitter with six strikeouts, outdueling Springfield’s Jayden Teague as the Tigers picked up a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs Monday at Springfield in District 10-2A play.
Springfield got its lone run in the bottom of the first after Blake Lobell reached on a two-out error and advanced to second, scoring on a single by Will Sanders.
Braden McLin had a one-out single and scored on Luke LeBourgeois, double in the top of the second to tie the game at 1-1.
Doyle took a 2-1 lead in the third as Caiden Barcia led off with a double and scored on a single by Woods.
The Tigers got the game’s final run in the fifth when Woods had a two-out single, and courtesy runner Cody Lovett moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Abden Kennedy’s single.
Woods walked to in the winning effort.
Teague gave up nine hits, three runs, a walk and struck out four in a complete game loss.
Will Taylor went 1-for-3, and Will Sanders went 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead Springfield.
LeBourgeois went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Barcia was 2-for-4 with a run, and Woods was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Doyle.
